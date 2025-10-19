What’s inside your skin whitening cream? CCP cracks down on mercury-laced products

Pakistan’s growing obsession with fair skin has fueled a dangerous market for skin whitening creams, many of which have been found to contain harmful levels of mercury. The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has launched an inquiry into companies suspected of using mercury in their products, a substance banned in many countries due to its toxicity.

Several popular brands have been accused of using mercury without disclosing it, with some even falsely advertising their creams as “mercury-free.” This deceptive marketing has raised alarms over the health risks posed by these harmful ingredients in cosmetics.

In a statement released on October 15, the CCP said, “The Commission has initiated action against all those companies responsible for selling or promoting these harmful products,” warning that such practices not only endanger public health but also create unfair advantages in the market.

Mercury exposure through cosmetics can lead to severe health issues, including kidney damage, neurological disorders, and skin diseases. Despite the dangers, some products continue to contain mercury, putting users at risk.

Dr. Kamran Qureshi, an aesthetic physician, explained the dangers of mercury in skin lightening creams: “If the cream does not contain mercury and steroids, it might not make a difference in skin lightening, but if it does contain mercury, it can thin the skin and cause pigmentation over time.”

In addition to mercury, many skin whitening products also contain hydroquinone, a bleaching agent described as “the biological equivalent of paint stripper.” Hydroquinone can damage the skin’s top layer, increase the risk of skin cancer, and lead to fatal liver and kidney damage.

The CCP’s investigation aims to protect public health and hold companies accountable. In their statement, the CCP urged consumers to stop using creams suspected of containing mercury and to report deceptive ads or unsafe products via the CCP Online Complaint Portal at [www.cc.gov.pk](http://www.cc.gov.pk).