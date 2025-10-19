Squash Legend Jahangir Khan Inaugurates One World Squash Foundation in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, USA: The world’s greatest squash legend Jahangir Khan officially inaugurated the One World Squash Foundation at K2 Squash, Philadelphia, marking a historic moment for the growth of squash in the United States and around the world.

During the ceremony, Jahangir Khan cut the ribbon to formally open the foundation, symbolizing a new era of unity and opportunity for players of all levels. The event was followed by an exhibition match—the Legends National Squash League—played to promote squash and inspire young athletes to pursue excellence in the sport.

In his remarks, Mr. Jahangir Khan, President of the One World Squash Foundation, said: “Our aim is to support people who come to the USA and those who are truly passionate about improving their squash. This foundation will provide them with the right platform to develop their skills and achieve their dreams.”

He further announced that the foundation will organize a $15,000 Men’s and $6,000 Women’s Professional Squash Championship in March 2026 at K2 Squash, Philadelphia, providing valuable opportunities for players to compete at an international level.

Jahangir Khan also expressed his appreciation for Mr. Karamat Ullah, recognizing his exceptional efforts and dedication in promoting squash in the USA.

“Karamat Ullah’s hard work and commitment have made this foundation possible. Through his vision, more players will be able to grow and benefit from this platform,” he added.

The event concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony led by owner Karamat Ullah, joined by squash legend Jahangir Khan and Coach Naveed Alam, celebrating the successful launch of the One World Squash Foundation and their shared mission to elevate the game globally.