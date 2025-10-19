Polo 2025 season set to begin with Lahore Smart City Polo in Pink Cup to raise breast cancer awareness

Sixteen teams, international women players set will demonstrate skills in Polo in Pink Cup 2025 at Lahore Polo Club

LAHORE: The Lahore Polo Club is set to gallop into action with the first major tournament of the year, ‘the Lahore Smart City Polo in Pink Cup 2025,’ kicking off on Monday (Oct 20, 2025) at the historic Lahore Polo Club.

The tournament was officially announced during a press conference attended by Malik Azam Hayat Noon, President of Lahore Polo Club; Omer Aftab, representative of Pink Ribbon Pakistan; Imran Zahid, CEO of Lahore Smart City; Zeeshan Qureshi from HRL; Farrukh Qureshi, Director Marketing of Capital Smart Motors; executive committee members Raja Amir Khan and Ahmed Nawaz Tiwana; Club Secretary Maj (R) Amjad; and sixteen participating female players from Pakistan and abroad.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik Azam Hayat Noon said the event is not only a celebration of polo but also a vital initiative for breast cancer awareness among women, organised in collaboration with Pink Ribbon Pakistan.

He announced that sixteen teams will compete in the week-long tournament, divided into two groups, with the grand final scheduled for Sunday.

“Each team features one female player,” Noon highlighted. “We are proud to have international participation this year, with players from Pakistan, Lebanon, England, the United States, and Mexico showcasing their talent.”

Imran Zahid, CEO of Lahore Smart City, emphasised the company’s commitment to promoting sports and social causes.

“Our organisation proudly sponsors this tournament every year,” he said. “It is one of the most anticipated polo events in Pakistan, attracting top players and generating great excitement among fans.”

Farrukh Qureshi, Director Marketing at Capital Smart Motors, remarked that their company has introduced premium vehicles to the Pakistani market, aligning with the sophistication and elegance of polo.

Meanwhile, Zeeshan Qureshi noted, “Lahore’s passionate crowd will once again witness world-class polo and vibrant competition at its best.”

The Pool A lineup features:

Zacky Farms: Pakistan’s Sofia Deana Ali Khan

Rijas/Din: USA’s Elizay Girty

SQ Seagold: Lebanon’s Nada Gharib

Guard Group: Pakistan’s Daria Daula Ali Khan

Chakor Ventures: England’s Sarah Grover

Black Horse Paints: England’s Olivia Lamphee

Samba Bank: Holland’s Mendoza Houben

Pool B includes:

Nurpur Bandobast: England’s Kristina Nikolay, Karailieva

The Townhouse: Mexico’s Paula Garibay

Lahore Smart City: Pakistan’s Zara Shah

AOS: Pakistan’s Fatima Mazhar

Platinum Homes: England’s Jade Wheeler

Diamond Paints: Pakistan’s Rabeel Hussain

Master Paints: Mexico’s Emilia Garibay

Haroon Sharif Jewellers: Pakistan’s Mahnum Faisal

Three matches will be played on the opening day, followed by four matches daily throughout the week as teams vie for a place in Sunday’s final. The Lahore Smart City Polo in Pink Cup 2025 promises a thrilling blend of top-tier polo and a powerful message of women’s health awareness, reinforcing Lahore Polo Club’s enduring commitment to both sport and society.