PM, President reaffirm resolve to fight breast cancer through early awareness, prevention

- PM urges citizens to support early screening and rural outreach efforts, saying ‘break silence’ drive under way to promote early diagnosis
- President highlights stigma, late detection and data-driven health planning, saying govt working on national registry, free diagnostics and telemedicine
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with the global community in the fight against breast cancer, pledging national commitment to awareness, prevention, and early diagnosis of the disease that continues to claim thousands of lives each year.
In separate messages on World Breast Cancer Awareness Day, observed annually on October 19, both leaders urged citizens and health institutions to join hands with the government in spreading awareness, promoting screenings, and improving access to treatment facilities nationwide.
PM stresses early detection, rural outreach
The prime minister said the day served as a reminder of collective resolve at the national level to prevent, detect and treat breast cancer—one of the fastest-spreading diseases globally.
“This day provides an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment for the prevention, early diagnosis and treatment of this disease,” he said, adding that effective measures were essential at both global and national levels.
PM Shehbaz noted that October was globally observed as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with October 19 marked internationally as the awareness day. He underscored that early diagnosis significantly improves recovery rates, while late detection remains a major challenge in Pakistan.
“It is very important to understand this situation at the national level and adopt preventive measures at the public level to remedy it,” he added.
The premier emphasised that awareness campaigns should encourage women to seek medical help promptly rather than hide symptoms. While awareness has improved in urban centres, he said, outreach in rural and remote areas still lags behind.
He said the Ministry of National Health Services was working through lady health workers and local staff to enhance diagnosis, treatment and early medical contact. A nationwide campaign titled “Break the Silence, Early Diagnosis Saves Lives” is underway, using media and community networks to promote self-examination and timely screening.
He said data collection and the formulation of a comprehensive national strategy were also in progress to strengthen long-term response mechanisms.
“The Ministry of Health is organising seminars in diagnostic centres and educational institutions, which is welcome, but more effective and urgent measures are still needed,” he added.
The prime minister urged citizens to ensure that awareness “reaches every household and every woman in cities and villages so that early diagnosis and treatment can defeat this disease and save lives.”
President highlights stigma, data and access to care
President Asif Ali Zardari, in his message, said World Breast Cancer Awareness Day unites global efforts for early detection, effective treatment and improved survival.
He noted that breast cancer remains the most frequently diagnosed cancer among Pakistani women, accounting for nearly one-third of all cancers affecting women.
“It affects women across all age groups and socio-economic backgrounds, yet if detected early, it is highly treatable with a survival rate exceeding 90 percent,” he said.
The president said Pakistan’s challenge lay in breaking silence, dispelling stigma and ensuring that no woman delayed screening or treatment due to fear or financial barriers.
According to the President Secretariat Press Wing, he commended the government’s efforts under the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (M/o NHSR&C), which has launched several interventions: establishment of dedicated breast-cancer clinics at tertiary and teaching hospitals, free mammography and diagnostic services, and training of lady health workers to identify early symptoms and guide women toward screening and treatment.
He said breast cancer screening was being integrated into Primary Health Care (PHC) and Reproductive, Maternal, Neonatal and Child Health (RMNCH) programmes, while awareness campaigns every October involved media, universities, and public institutions in collaboration with partners including WHO, UNFPA and provincial health departments.
Mr Zardari added that the government was developing a National Cancer Registry and Cancer Control Programme to collect population-based data and shape evidence-driven policies. The expansion of telemedicine and digital-health services, he said, was enabling consultations and follow-ups for women in remote areas.
He also underlined the need for public-private partnerships, encouraging philanthropic and private-sector investment in cancer prevention, research and patient support initiatives.
“The government continues to promote collaborations with the private sector to enhance treatment infrastructure and outreach,” he said.
Nationwide call to action
The president urged all Pakistanis to actively participate in the national awareness movement.
“Encourage your mothers, sisters, wives, and daughters to conduct regular self-examinations, participate in clinical screenings, and seek medical help without hesitation,” he said. “Early diagnosis can save lives, preserve families, and strengthen our nation.”
