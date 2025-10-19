Pakistan, Afghanistan strike ‘Doha truce’ to halt cross-border hostilities as talks to resume in Istanbul

- Ceasefire agreement finalized and terror attacks from Afghanistan on Pakistan’s soil will cease immediately: Kh Asif
- Says both neighbouring countries will respect each other’s territory and pledge end to cross-border attacks
- Ceasefire takes effect immediately as both sides pledge to respect each other’s sovereignty, follow-up meeting set for Oct 25 in Istanbul
- Zabihullah Mujahid confirms breakthrough, describing outcome as a ‘bilateral agreement’ between Afghanistan and Pakistan
- FM Dar hails development, hoping follow-up meeting would help establish ‘concrete and verifiable monitoring mechanism’ to curb terrorism
- Qatar, Turkiye praised for mediating between Islamabad and Kabul, calling their efforts ‘brotherly and constructive’
DOHA/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Afghanistan on Sunday agreed to an immediate ceasefire following intensive, Qatar-facilitated negotiations in Doha—a breakthrough aimed at halting weeks of deadly cross-border clashes and easing rising tensions between the two neighbours.
The agreement, reached after a marathon 13-hour session, commits both sides to “respect each other’s sovereignty” and refrain from supporting or sheltering groups involved in attacks against the other. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who led Pakistan’s delegation, said both countries had pledged to end hostilities and would meet again on October 25 in Istanbul to discuss mechanisms for long-term peace.
“A ceasefire agreement has been finalised. The terrorist attacks from Afghanistan on Pakistan’s soil will cease immediately. Both neighbouring countries will respect each other’s territory,” Asif announced on X (formerly Twitter).
پاکستان اور افغانستان کے مابین سیز فائر کا معاہدہ طے پاگیا۔ پاکستان کی سرزمین پہ افغانستان سے دھشت گردی کا سلسلہ فی الفور بند ھوگا۔ دونوں ھمسایہ ملک ایک دوسرے کی سرزمین کا احترام کریں گے الحمدوللہ
25اکتوبر کو استنبول میں دوبارہ وفود میں ملاقات ھو گی۔ اور تفصیلی معاملات بات ھوگی۔… pic.twitter.com/OKNbRuXEPU
— Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) October 18, 2025
He expressed gratitude to Qatar and Turkiye for mediating between Islamabad and Kabul during the Doha round, calling their efforts “brotherly and constructive.”
Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar hailed the development as a “step in the right direction,” saying he hoped the Istanbul follow-up meeting would help establish a “concrete and verifiable monitoring mechanism” to curb terrorism emanating from Afghan territory.
“It is important to put all efforts in place to prevent any further loss of lives,” Dar said in a post on X, commending the role played by Qatar and Turkiye in brokering the truce.
Welcome the Agreement finalized late last night in Doha. It is the first step in the right direction.
Deeply appreciate the constructive role played by brotherly Qatar and Turkiye.
We look forward to the establishment of a concrete and verifiable monitoring mechanism, in the…
— Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) October 19, 2025
Taliban confirms bilateral agreement
The Taliban government’s spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, confirmed the breakthrough in a statement issued from Kabul, describing the outcome as a “bilateral agreement” between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Press Release
Negotiations between representatives of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, held in Qatar, have concluded with the signing of a bilateral agreement.
1/5
— Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) October 19, 2025
“Under the terms of the agreement, both sides reaffirm their commitment to peace, mutual respect, and the maintenance of strong and constructive neighbourly relations,” the statement said.
It further noted that neither country would “undertake any hostile actions against the other” nor support groups “carrying out attacks against the Government of Pakistan.”
Both sides also pledged to avoid targeting each other’s security forces, civilians, or critical infrastructure, while reaffirming their commitment to diplomacy as the primary means of conflict resolution.
The Taliban statement described the deal as a “comprehensive and meaningful ceasefire” and said a mechanism would be established—“under the mediation of intermediary countries”—to review bilateral complaints and ensure effective implementation of the agreement.
وضاحت :
د توافق نامې په اړه څرګندونې مشترکه اعلامیه نه ده، په دې څرګندونو کې دا جمله ( او نه به د هغو ګروپونو د بریدونو ملاتړ کیږي چې د پاکستاني حکومت خلاف دي ) د اسلامي امارت همیشنی دریځ دی چې د افغانستان خاوره د بل کوم هېواد په وړاندې د کارولو اجازه نه ورکوي،
۲/۱
— Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) October 19, 2025
Mujahid later clarified his remarks about not supporting groups attacking Pakistan, reiterating that “the Islamic Emirate does not allow Afghan soil to be used against any other country.”
“It does not support any attack against anyone and has always emphasised this stance,” he said.
Ceasefire confirmed by Qatar, Pakistan media
Earlier, PTV News, citing the Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed that the talks resulted not only in an immediate ceasefire but also in an agreement to establish “a permanent mechanism for bilateral peace and stability.”
پاکستان اور افغانستان کے درمیان فوری جنگ بندی پر اتفاق — مذاکرات دوحہ میں مکمل
اسلامی جمہوریہ پاکستان اور افغانستان کے درمیان دوحہ میں ہونے والے مذاکرات کے دوران دونوں ممالک نے فوری جنگ بندی پر اتفاق کر لیا۔
مذاکرات کی میزبانی ریاستِ قطر نے کی، جبکہ جمہوریہ ترکیہ نے ثالثی کا… pic.twitter.com/XedvDiSFAp
— PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) October 18, 2025
The ministry said both delegations would continue follow-up meetings “to ensure implementation and sustained continuity” of the truce. “These measures will prove beneficial in promoting security and stability in both Pakistan and Afghanistan,” it added.
According to sources familiar with the talks, the Doha session was intense and detailed, covering issues of border management, counterterrorism cooperation, and future monitoring frameworks. Qatar hosted the dialogue, while Turkiye participated as an observer and mediator.
Pakistan’s Foreign Office had earlier in the week reiterated that Islamabad “does not seek escalation” and urged the Afghan authorities to act against “terrorist entities” operating from their soil in line with commitments made to the international community.
“Pakistan appreciates the mediation efforts of Qatar and hopes these discussions contribute to peace and stability in the region,” the FO said in a statement issued Saturday.
Cross-border escalation and military action
The Doha truce comes after one of the deadliest weeks of fighting along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in recent years.
On the night of October 11, Afghan forces launched an unprovoked assault on Pakistani border posts, triggering a fierce exchange of fire that left 23 Pakistani soldiers martyred and more than 200 Taliban and affiliated militants dead, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
In response, the Pakistan military carried out precision strikes inside Kandahar province and Kabul, targeting militant camps linked to the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group and the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Islamabad described the strikes as defensive actions aimed at eliminating threats operating from across the border.
Kabul, however, claimed its forces had retaliated after alleged Pakistani air strikes on Afghan soil earlier in the week—a charge Islamabad has neither confirmed nor denied.
Skirmishes flared again on October 14 in Kurram district, where Taliban and Fitna al-Khawarij militants—a term used by the state for TTP-linked fighters—exchanged heavy fire with Pakistani troops. The following day, Pakistan launched another series of “precision strikes” on Afghan territory targeting the same militant factions.
As tensions escalated, both sides agreed to a 48-hour ceasefire, announced by Pakistan’s Foreign Office on Wednesday. That truce was extended on Friday to facilitate the Doha negotiations, even as Pakistan conducted further strikes in the Angoor Adda region and across Paktika province’s Urgun and Barmal districts.
These operations came shortly after a gun-and-bomb attack on a military installation in North Waziristan, which Pakistani officials linked to militants operating from Afghan sanctuaries.
Strained relations and regional stakes
Relations between Islamabad and Kabul have remained tense since the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021, but the strain has deepened since late 2023, when Pakistan repeatedly accused Afghanistan of allowing the TTP and affiliated outfits to stage cross-border assaults.
The security situation has particularly worsened in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, where attacks on military and police targets have surged following the TTP’s decision to end its ceasefire with Pakistan in November 2022.
Despite periodic diplomatic outreach, including military-level contacts and intelligence exchanges, both governments have failed to develop a durable security framework. Islamabad insists that Kabul must take “verifiable action” against TTP sanctuaries, while the Taliban maintains that Afghan territory is not being used for attacks against any country.
The Doha talks, however, appear to have opened a new diplomatic window after months of confrontation and recriminations. Both sides, aided by Qatari and Turkish facilitation, have now agreed to continue dialogue—a move analysts see as crucial for regional stability.
Diplomatic sources told Dawn that the upcoming Istanbul meeting on October 25 would likely focus on establishing a joint monitoring and verification mechanism, with participation from neutral mediators, to ensure compliance with the ceasefire terms and prevent future escalations.
Hope amid uncertainty
While the Doha breakthrough has been cautiously welcomed by regional capitals, officials in Islamabad remain wary, citing past experiences where similar assurances failed to yield tangible results on the ground.
Still, the agreement marks a rare moment of consensus following weeks of bloodshed and mutual distrust.
As both governments prepare for the Istanbul round, diplomats say the coming days will be critical in determining whether the ceasefire holds—and whether Pakistan and Afghanistan can finally turn a page on their increasingly volatile frontier.
AlHamdolillah, Long Live Peace!
Excellent read, I just passed this onto a colleague who was doing some research on that. And he actually bought me lunch as I found it for him smile So let me rephrase that: Thank you for lunch! “Any man would be forsworn to gain a kingdom.” by Roger Zelazny.
Hello there! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a collection of volunteers and starting a new initiative in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us useful information to work on. You have done a marvellous job!
Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is magnificent, as well as the content!
Terrific work! This is the type of info that are supposed to be shared around the web. Disgrace on Google for not positioning this publish higher! Come on over and talk over with my website . Thanks =)
hi!,I love your writing so so much! share we communicate more approximately your article on AOL? I need an expert on this area to solve my problem. Maybe that is you! Having a look forward to peer you.
Do you have a spam issue on this site; I also am a blogger, and I was curious about your situation; we have developed some nice procedures and we are looking to exchange techniques with other folks, be sure to shoot me an e-mail if interested.
Zohran improves public policy communication.
The “Food & Tunes” pairing download suggestions (songs for BBQ, etc.) are great.
Perfectly pent subject matter, thanks for selective information.
Zohran Mamdani brings justice language into planning. — New York City
Hmm it looks like your blog ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I submitted and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I as well am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to the whole thing. Do you have any points for newbie blog writers? I’d genuinely appreciate it.
Hi! I’ve been reading your weblog for a while now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Austin Tx! Just wanted to mention keep up the great job!
Great post. I am facing a couple of these problems.
Moore’s lawyer spin: damage control deluxe.
There are some fascinating points in time on this article however I don’t know if I see all of them heart to heart. There may be some validity but I’ll take maintain opinion till I look into it further. Good article , thanks and we would like extra! Added to FeedBurner as nicely
Thank you for sharing excellent informations. Your web site is very cool. I am impressed by the details that you’ve on this blog. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for extra articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found just the information I already searched everywhere and simply couldn’t come across. What a perfect web-site.
I?¦ve recently started a website, the information you provide on this web site has helped me greatly. Thank you for all of your time & work.
Thanx for the effort, keep up the good work Great work, I am going to start a small Blog Engine course work using your site I hope you enjoy blogging with the popular BlogEngine.net.Thethoughts you express are really awesome. Hope you will right some more posts.
I’d have to examine with you here. Which is not one thing I often do! I get pleasure from reading a put up that will make individuals think. Also, thanks for allowing me to remark!
You made some nice points there. I looked on the internet for the subject matter and found most people will consent with your blog.
I think this is one of the most important info for me. And i am glad reading your article. However should observation on some general things, The website taste is perfect, the articles is actually nice : D. Excellent task, cheers
I absolutely love your blog and find nearly all of your post’s to be precisely what I’m looking for. can you offer guest writers to write content for yourself? I wouldn’t mind publishing a post or elaborating on a lot of the subjects you write concerning here. Again, awesome weblog!
Sugaring effektive und moderne Haarentfernung in Berlin Die Epilation mit Zuckerpaste wird von unseren speziell dafür ausgebildeten Kosmetikerinnen / Depiladoras an allen Körperregionen durchgeführt. Wir bieten diese effektive und moderne Behandlung sehr erfolgreich und schonend mit einem Maximum in der Hygiene der Anwendung an. Sugaring wird immer beliebter.
It is actually a great and helpful piece of information. I’m satisfied that you shared this useful information with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
Very interesting info !Perfect just what I was looking for! “Justice delayed is justice denied.” by William Gladstone.
I was wondering if you ever considered changing the structure of your blog? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or 2 images. Maybe you could space it out better?
Wonderful blog! Do you have any recommendations for aspiring writers? I’m hoping to start my own blog soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you recommend starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m completely confused .. Any suggestions? Bless you!
I’d have to test with you here. Which isn’t something I often do! I enjoy studying a submit that will make people think. Additionally, thanks for permitting me to comment!