Pakistan, Afghanistan strike ‘Doha truce’ to halt cross-border hostilities as talks to resume in Istanbul

Ceasefire agreement finalized and terror attacks from Afghanistan on Pakistan’s soil will cease immediately: Kh Asif

Says both neighbouring countries will respect each other’s territory and pledge end to cross-border attacks

Ceasefire takes effect immediately as both sides pledge to respect each other’s sovereignty, follow-up meeting set for Oct 25 in Istanbul

Zabihullah Mujahid confirms breakthrough, describing outcome as a ‘bilateral agreement’ between Afghanistan and Pakistan

FM Dar hails development, hoping follow-up meeting would help establish ‘concrete and verifiable monitoring mechanism’ to curb terrorism

Qatar, Turkiye praised for mediating between Islamabad and Kabul, calling their efforts ‘brotherly and constructive’

DOHA/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Afghanistan on Sunday agreed to an immediate ceasefire following intensive, Qatar-facilitated negotiations in Doha—a breakthrough aimed at halting weeks of deadly cross-border clashes and easing rising tensions between the two neighbours.

The agreement, reached after a marathon 13-hour session, commits both sides to “respect each other’s sovereignty” and refrain from supporting or sheltering groups involved in attacks against the other. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who led Pakistan’s delegation, said both countries had pledged to end hostilities and would meet again on October 25 in Istanbul to discuss mechanisms for long-term peace.

“A ceasefire agreement has been finalised. The terrorist attacks from Afghanistan on Pakistan’s soil will cease immediately. Both neighbouring countries will respect each other’s territory,” Asif announced on X (formerly Twitter).

پاکستان اور افغانستان کے مابین سیز فائر کا معاہدہ طے پاگیا۔ پاکستان کی سرزمین پہ افغانستان سے دھشت گردی کا سلسلہ فی الفور بند ھوگا۔ دونوں ھمسایہ ملک ایک دوسرے کی سرزمین کا احترام کریں گے الحمدوللہ

25اکتوبر کو استنبول میں دوبارہ وفود میں ملاقات ھو گی۔ اور تفصیلی معاملات بات ھوگی۔…

He expressed gratitude to Qatar and Turkiye for mediating between Islamabad and Kabul during the Doha round, calling their efforts “brotherly and constructive.”

Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar hailed the development as a “step in the right direction,” saying he hoped the Istanbul follow-up meeting would help establish a “concrete and verifiable monitoring mechanism” to curb terrorism emanating from Afghan territory.

“It is important to put all efforts in place to prevent any further loss of lives,” Dar said in a post on X, commending the role played by Qatar and Turkiye in brokering the truce.

Welcome the Agreement finalized late last night in Doha. It is the first step in the right direction. Deeply appreciate the constructive role played by brotherly Qatar and Turkiye. We look forward to the establishment of a concrete and verifiable monitoring mechanism, in the…

Taliban confirms bilateral agreement

The Taliban government’s spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, confirmed the breakthrough in a statement issued from Kabul, describing the outcome as a “bilateral agreement” between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Press Release

Negotiations between representatives of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, held in Qatar, have concluded with the signing of a bilateral agreement.

1/5 — Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) October 19, 2025

“Under the terms of the agreement, both sides reaffirm their commitment to peace, mutual respect, and the maintenance of strong and constructive neighbourly relations,” the statement said.

It further noted that neither country would “undertake any hostile actions against the other” nor support groups “carrying out attacks against the Government of Pakistan.”

Both sides also pledged to avoid targeting each other’s security forces, civilians, or critical infrastructure, while reaffirming their commitment to diplomacy as the primary means of conflict resolution.

The Taliban statement described the deal as a “comprehensive and meaningful ceasefire” and said a mechanism would be established—“under the mediation of intermediary countries”—to review bilateral complaints and ensure effective implementation of the agreement.

وضاحت :

د توافق نامې په اړه څرګندونې مشترکه اعلامیه نه ده، په دې څرګندونو کې دا جمله ( او نه به د هغو ګروپونو د بریدونو ملاتړ کیږي چې د پاکستاني حکومت خلاف دي ) د اسلامي امارت همیشنی دریځ دی چې د افغانستان خاوره د بل کوم هېواد په وړاندې د کارولو اجازه نه ورکوي،

۲/۱ — Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) October 19, 2025

Mujahid later clarified his remarks about not supporting groups attacking Pakistan, reiterating that “the Islamic Emirate does not allow Afghan soil to be used against any other country.”

“It does not support any attack against anyone and has always emphasised this stance,” he said.

Ceasefire confirmed by Qatar, Pakistan media

Earlier, PTV News, citing the Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed that the talks resulted not only in an immediate ceasefire but also in an agreement to establish “a permanent mechanism for bilateral peace and stability.”

پاکستان اور افغانستان کے درمیان فوری جنگ بندی پر اتفاق — مذاکرات دوحہ میں مکمل اسلامی جمہوریہ پاکستان اور افغانستان کے درمیان دوحہ میں ہونے والے مذاکرات کے دوران دونوں ممالک نے فوری جنگ بندی پر اتفاق کر لیا۔ مذاکرات کی میزبانی ریاستِ قطر نے کی، جبکہ جمہوریہ ترکیہ نے ثالثی کا…

The ministry said both delegations would continue follow-up meetings “to ensure implementation and sustained continuity” of the truce. “These measures will prove beneficial in promoting security and stability in both Pakistan and Afghanistan,” it added.

According to sources familiar with the talks, the Doha session was intense and detailed, covering issues of border management, counterterrorism cooperation, and future monitoring frameworks. Qatar hosted the dialogue, while Turkiye participated as an observer and mediator.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office had earlier in the week reiterated that Islamabad “does not seek escalation” and urged the Afghan authorities to act against “terrorist entities” operating from their soil in line with commitments made to the international community.

“Pakistan appreciates the mediation efforts of Qatar and hopes these discussions contribute to peace and stability in the region,” the FO said in a statement issued Saturday.

Cross-border escalation and military action

The Doha truce comes after one of the deadliest weeks of fighting along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in recent years.

On the night of October 11, Afghan forces launched an unprovoked assault on Pakistani border posts, triggering a fierce exchange of fire that left 23 Pakistani soldiers martyred and more than 200 Taliban and affiliated militants dead, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In response, the Pakistan military carried out precision strikes inside Kandahar province and Kabul, targeting militant camps linked to the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group and the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Islamabad described the strikes as defensive actions aimed at eliminating threats operating from across the border.

Kabul, however, claimed its forces had retaliated after alleged Pakistani air strikes on Afghan soil earlier in the week—a charge Islamabad has neither confirmed nor denied.

Skirmishes flared again on October 14 in Kurram district, where Taliban and Fitna al-Khawarij militants—a term used by the state for TTP-linked fighters—exchanged heavy fire with Pakistani troops. The following day, Pakistan launched another series of “precision strikes” on Afghan territory targeting the same militant factions.

As tensions escalated, both sides agreed to a 48-hour ceasefire, announced by Pakistan’s Foreign Office on Wednesday. That truce was extended on Friday to facilitate the Doha negotiations, even as Pakistan conducted further strikes in the Angoor Adda region and across Paktika province’s Urgun and Barmal districts.

These operations came shortly after a gun-and-bomb attack on a military installation in North Waziristan, which Pakistani officials linked to militants operating from Afghan sanctuaries.

Strained relations and regional stakes

Relations between Islamabad and Kabul have remained tense since the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021, but the strain has deepened since late 2023, when Pakistan repeatedly accused Afghanistan of allowing the TTP and affiliated outfits to stage cross-border assaults.

The security situation has particularly worsened in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, where attacks on military and police targets have surged following the TTP’s decision to end its ceasefire with Pakistan in November 2022.

Despite periodic diplomatic outreach, including military-level contacts and intelligence exchanges, both governments have failed to develop a durable security framework. Islamabad insists that Kabul must take “verifiable action” against TTP sanctuaries, while the Taliban maintains that Afghan territory is not being used for attacks against any country.

The Doha talks, however, appear to have opened a new diplomatic window after months of confrontation and recriminations. Both sides, aided by Qatari and Turkish facilitation, have now agreed to continue dialogue—a move analysts see as crucial for regional stability.

Diplomatic sources told Dawn that the upcoming Istanbul meeting on October 25 would likely focus on establishing a joint monitoring and verification mechanism, with participation from neutral mediators, to ensure compliance with the ceasefire terms and prevent future escalations.

Hope amid uncertainty

While the Doha breakthrough has been cautiously welcomed by regional capitals, officials in Islamabad remain wary, citing past experiences where similar assurances failed to yield tangible results on the ground.

Still, the agreement marks a rare moment of consensus following weeks of bloodshed and mutual distrust.

As both governments prepare for the Istanbul round, diplomats say the coming days will be critical in determining whether the ceasefire holds—and whether Pakistan and Afghanistan can finally turn a page on their increasingly volatile frontier.