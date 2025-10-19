Nine Punjab depts, modern tech at forefront of govt’s anti-smog battle: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Senior Minister says drone monitoring, AQI forecasting guiding real-time actions

WASA, LDA, PHA and C&W launch night-time water sprinkling to cut dust levels

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that nine departments of the provincial government were conducting large-scale operations to curb smog under the directions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, with coordinated action, modern technology, and public cooperation helping to keep air quality under control.

In a statement, the senior minister said the Punjab government’s continuous efforts and citizens’ support had significantly improved the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Lahore and other major cities. “The Environment Protection Force and related departments are fully mobilised, with sectoral squads active in the field,” she said.

Marriyum noted that brick-kilns were being monitored through drones, with live reports enabling swift enforcement. “Smog guns and air quality monitors have been deployed in the field, and for the first time in Punjab’s history, AQI forecasting has allowed timely, targeted operations to reduce pollution,” she added.

She said modern technology, anti-smog machinery, interdepartmental coordination, and the establishment of a modern climatic data centre had enabled the government to identify high-pollution areas and launch focused actions.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, she added, had congratulated officers and staff across departments for their efforts in maintaining cleaner air levels.

The senior minister said construction materials in open areas were being promptly covered to prevent dust emissions, while the traffic police had banned the movement of heavy trucks, freight vehicles and trolleys during peak smog hours to control vehicular pollution.

Traffic flow, she added, was being continuously monitored through Safe City cameras to ensure smooth movement and minimize congestion.

Marriyum said that WASA, LDA, PHA, C&W and local administration teams had begun nighttime water sprinkling operations to suppress dust and particulate matter.

The Agriculture Department had also launched a province-wide campaign to prevent stubble burning, with over 1,354 field personnel actively engaged in monitoring and enforcement. “Farmers are cooperating fully in the anti-stubble burning campaign,” she noted.

The minister expressed gratitude to the public for observing health advisories and supporting the government’s anti-smog initiatives. “With joint efforts, proactive planning, and public awareness, we can ensure cleaner air and a healthier environment for all,” she said.