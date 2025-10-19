Mob Justice or Mob Terror?

At present, the organs of the state in Bangladesh are plagued by the disease of mob culture. Almost every day, in different corners of the country, people from various walks of life are falling victim to mob attacks. According to the latest report from the Human Rights Support Society (HRSS), at least 25 people were killed in 38 separate mob lynching incidents in August alone. Many of these cases did not stem from proven crimes but from mere suspicions— of theft, of vague allegations, or simple rumour. The report warns that if immediate intervention is not taken, Bangladesh’s overall human rights situation will deteriorate further, paving the way for mob violence to become a normalized substitute for law and justice.
The statistics are sobering. The HRSS documented 67 incidents of political violence, leading to four deaths and 514 injuries. Most of these arose from factional clashes within the BNP, though the Awami League, Jamaat Islami, and other parties were also implicated. Beyond politics, violence against journalists doubled compared to previous months, with 39 incidents targeting 72 reporters— an alarming trend that threatens freedom of expression itself. Along the India-Bangladesh border, the BSF carried out 11 attacks, killing four, injuring eight, and pushing back 427 people, while the Myanmar frontier exposed civilians to landmines and abductions by the Arakan Army.
Inside Bangladesh, the report recorded 159 cases of violence against women and girls, including 64 rapes and 18 gang rapes, as well as 133 cases of child abuse— 17 of them fatal. Even workplaces are unsafe: 21 workers died in preventable industrial accidents due to unsafe conditions.
Taken together, these figures are not a series of isolated tragedies; they expose a systemic collapse of accountability. State institutions are either paralyzed or complicit, and citizens increasingly take refuge in mob justice. This is how anarchy spreads: when justice is denied, people lose faith in the rule of law, and the crowd becomes judge, jury, and executioner.
One incident illustrates this descent vividly. On 28 August, at the Dhaka Reporters’ Unity, senior citizens had gathered for a discussion when a group of individuals, styling themselves as “warriors of July,” stormed the venue and physically assaulted participants. Regardless of guilt or innocence, institutions exist to investigate and prosecute crimes. But instead of due process, what prevailed was vigilantism masquerading as heroism. Excessive glorification under such labels only breeds resentment and normalizes mob violence as a legitimate form of justice.
Even Dhaka University, Bangladesh’s most prestigious academic institution, is not immune. In late August, a student from the 2014 session allegedly attacked his roommate. When police came to arrest him, students confined him in his dormitory and then beat him publicly as he was escorted away. Videos of the assault quickly spread across social media.
The HRSS has already sounded the alarm: violence, impunity, and mob rule are spreading from campus to country, eroding the very foundations of the state. If Bangladesh truly wishes to remain a democracy, then Dhaka University must lead by example. Those masquerading as students but acting as terrorists must be rooted out. Political stakeholders must restore accountability. And the government must urgently re-establish the rule of law.
What followed was an alarming display of selective justice. While the accused student was jailed and faces trial, no meaningful action was taken against those who carried out mob violence. This imbalance exposes a deeper rot: in today’s Bangladesh, the accused may be prosecuted, but the mob often walks free. For the public, the message is unmistakable—mob justice is now the norm. The image of students, the supposed conscience of the nation, beating their own classmate strips away any pretence of moral superiority. Such acts reduce students to nothing more than terrorists in uniform, no different from the mob that tortured a mentally ill man to death in a university dormitory last year on suspicion of theft.
This is why we must resist sanitizing such acts under the neutral label of “mob culture.” These are not cultural phenomena— they are terrorist acts. And those who commit them must be uprooted from universities and society before their roots grow deeper.
Why does mob mentality thrive, particularly on campuses? The answer lies in decades of impunity. Dhaka University’s residential halls have long been politicized, creating enclaves of lawlessness where certain groups operate beyond accountability. Over time, delayed justice— or no justice at all— has convinced students that they must assume the power of judge and executioner themselves. Social media only accelerates this: outrage spreads instantly, rumours remain unchecked, and crowds are mobilized with digital “warrants” to punish without trial.
Researcher D. Mustak Ahmed identifies 5 August 2024 as a political inflection point: the moment Bangladesh experienced a systemic collapse of the rule of law. A convergence of factors— power vacuum, institutional paralysis, algorithm-driven outrage, and law enforcement complicity— turned violence into a social norm. More than 120 documented killings in the months that followed illustrate how mobocracy, enhanced by social media algorithms, has begun to supplant state authority itself.
History offers sobering lessons. In India and Pakistan, mob violence has metastasized into a social disease, where minorities and vulnerable groups live under perpetual threat of vigilante justice. In the USA, mob attacks on campuses have triggered strict administrative responses, including expulsions and prosecutions. The lesson is clear: unchecked mob violence corrodes democracy itself.
The way forward for Bangladesh requires swift, uncompromising action. Perpetrators of mob violence must be identified using CCTV, digital evidence, and eyewitness testimony. They must face immediate expulsion from universities and be handed over to police. At the same time, the accused must also face trial under existing law. Justice must apply equally— both to the accused and to the mob.
The timing is critical. The recently held DUCSU election rekindled hopes for student politics after years of absence. But those hopes will be poisoned if mob rule festers inside Dhaka University. What begins on campus will inevitably spill onto the streets. If the country’s premier university cannot uphold justice within its own walls, how can it teach the nation the values of democracy, law, and morality?
The HRSS has already sounded the alarm: violence, impunity, and mob rule are spreading from campus to country, eroding the very foundations of the state. If Bangladesh truly wishes to remain a democracy, then Dhaka University must lead by example. Those masquerading as students but acting as terrorists must be rooted out. Political stakeholders must restore accountability. And the government must urgently re-establish the rule of law.
Otherwise, mob culture will no longer be a symptom of Bangladesh’s crisis— it will become the system itself.
Thanks for another informative site. Where else could I get that type of info written in such an ideal way? I’ve a project that I am just now working on, and I’ve been on the look out for such information.
With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright infringement? My blog has a lot of exclusive content I’ve either created myself or outsourced but it looks like a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my agreement. Do you know any techniques to help protect against content from being stolen? I’d definitely appreciate it.
I enjoy looking through and I conceive this website got some genuinely useful stuff on it! .
Together with almost everything which seems to be building within this specific subject matter, all your viewpoints tend to be fairly radical. Even so, I appologize, but I can not give credence to your whole plan, all be it radical none the less. It appears to everybody that your comments are generally not totally rationalized and in actuality you are your self not really wholly convinced of the argument. In any event I did enjoy reading through it.
I precisely wanted to thank you very much all over again. I do not know the things I could possibly have created without the tricks provided by you regarding that question. It previously was a distressing problem for me personally, but witnessing this professional avenue you managed the issue took me to weep for happiness. I am just thankful for the help and even believe you are aware of a great job you are doing educating some other people by way of your site. I’m certain you’ve never come across all of us.
Hello. remarkable job. I did not imagine this. This is a fantastic story. Thanks!
I really enjoy reading through on this internet site, it contains great blog posts. “Words are, of course, the most powerful drug used by mankind.” by Rudyard Kipling.
I’d should check with you here. Which isn’t something I normally do! I get pleasure from studying a put up that can make folks think. Also, thanks for permitting me to remark!
Great post, you have pointed out some excellent points, I besides believe this s a very excellent website.
Yesterday, while I was at work, my sister stole my apple ipad and tested to see if it can survive a twenty five foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now broken and she has 83 views. I know this is entirely off topic but I had to share it with someone!
Thank you a lot for sharing this with all of us you actually understand what you’re talking approximately! Bookmarked. Please additionally discuss with my site =). We may have a hyperlink exchange agreement between us!
It’s in point of fact a great and useful piece of info. I am glad that you simply shared this useful information with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
An attention-grabbing discussion is value comment. I feel that it is best to write more on this matter, it may not be a taboo topic but usually individuals are not enough to talk on such topics. To the next. Cheers
You actually make it appear so easy together with your presentation however I find this matter to be really something that I think I would by no means understand. It sort of feels too complex and extremely wide for me. I’m taking a look ahead in your next publish, I?¦ll attempt to get the cling of it!
Just wanna input that you have a very decent site, I enjoy the style it actually stands out.
Great – I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your web site. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs and related info ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, website theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Excellent task.
As I website possessor I conceive the written content here is rattling fantastic, thankyou for your efforts.
I am impressed with this web site, very I am a big fan .
Sugaring effektive und moderne Haarentfernung in Berlin Die Epilation mit Zuckerpaste wird von unseren speziell dafür ausgebildeten Kosmetikerinnen / Depiladoras an allen Körperregionen durchgeführt. Wir bieten diese effektive und moderne Behandlung sehr erfolgreich und schonend mit einem Maximum in der Hygiene der Anwendung an. Sugaring wird immer beliebter.
I needed to put you that very small remark to say thanks a lot again with your lovely tricks you have featured in this case. It was extremely open-handed with you to offer publicly just what a lot of people could possibly have distributed for an e-book to make some bucks on their own, certainly considering that you could have tried it in the event you wanted. Those points likewise served as a good way to understand that other people have a similar dreams just as my own to learn a good deal more related to this issue. I know there are a lot more enjoyable situations ahead for many who take a look at your site.
I’ve been surfing on-line more than 3 hours today, but I by no means found any attention-grabbing article like yours. It is pretty price sufficient for me. In my opinion, if all web owners and bloggers made just right content as you probably did, the internet can be a lot more helpful than ever before. “Dignity is not negotiable. Dignity is the honor of the family.” by Vartan Gregorian.
Spot on with this write-up, I truly assume this website needs way more consideration. I’ll probably be once more to read far more, thanks for that info.
The following time I read a blog, I hope that it doesnt disappoint me as a lot as this one. I imply, I do know it was my choice to learn, but I actually thought youd have something fascinating to say. All I hear is a bunch of whining about one thing that you might fix in case you werent too busy on the lookout for attention.
Howdy very nice site!! Man .. Excellent .. Amazing .. I’ll bookmark your blog and take the feeds also…I’m happy to seek out a lot of helpful information here within the post, we’d like work out extra techniques in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .
I got what you intend,saved to fav, very decent website .
Have you ever considered about including a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is valuable and everything. However imagine if you added some great photos or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and clips, this site could certainly be one of the very best in its field. Amazing blog!
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You obviously know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your site when you could be giving us something enlightening to read?
You really make it seem so easy along with your presentation but I in finding this matter to be actually one thing that I believe I would never understand. It seems too complex and very huge for me. I am taking a look ahead in your subsequent submit, I will attempt to get the dangle of it!
There is noticeably a bunch to identify about this. I feel you made some nice points in features also.
hello there and thank you for your information – I have certainly picked up anything new from right here. I did however expertise several technical issues using this site, since I experienced to reload the website lots of times previous to I could get it to load correctly. I had been wondering if your web host is OK? Not that I’m complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will sometimes affect your placement in google and could damage your high quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords. Anyway I’m adding this RSS to my e-mail and could look out for much more of your respective intriguing content. Ensure that you update this again soon..
Merely a smiling visitant here to share the love (:, btw great pattern.
I just like the helpful information you provide in your articles. I’ll bookmark your blog and check again right here regularly. I’m rather sure I’ll be told many new stuff proper right here! Best of luck for the following!
I consider something truly special in this website.
Way cool, some valid points! I appreciate you making this article available, the rest of the site is also high quality. Have a fun.
Wow! Thank you! I continuously wanted to write on my website something like that. Can I include a part of your post to my site?
Great line up. We will be linking to this great article on our site. Keep up the good writing.
Can I simply say what a relief to find someone who actually is aware of what theyre speaking about on the internet. You positively know how you can carry a problem to gentle and make it important. Extra individuals need to learn this and perceive this facet of the story. I cant consider youre not more common since you positively have the gift.
It is really a great and useful piece of information. I am glad that you simply shared this useful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
Keep working ,fantastic job!
Hello there, You have done an excellent job. I will certainly digg it and personally suggest to my friends. I’m sure they’ll be benefited from this site.
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you create this website yourself? Plz reply back as I’m looking to create my own blog and would like to know wheere u got this from. thanks
I have been exploring for a little bit for any high-quality articles or weblog posts in this kind of area . Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this website. Reading this information So i am glad to show that I have a very just right uncanny feeling I found out exactly what I needed. I most definitely will make sure to don’t omit this website and give it a glance on a relentless basis.
Sweet site, super layout, rattling clean and utilise friendly.
I always was concerned in this subject and still am, regards for posting.
Greetings! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a collection of volunteers and starting a new initiative in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us valuable information to work on. You have done a wonderful job!
Good info and right to the point. I am not sure if this is truly the best place to ask but do you guys have any ideea where to employ some professional writers? Thank you 🙂
I actually wanted to compose a small message to be able to thank you for some of the precious facts you are giving on this site. My extensive internet look up has finally been recognized with beneficial facts and strategies to go over with my guests. I would point out that most of us website visitors are rather endowed to be in a decent place with many outstanding individuals with insightful solutions. I feel quite grateful to have used your website page and look forward to so many more exciting minutes reading here. Thank you once more for a lot of things.
I used to be recommended this blog by way of my cousin. I’m now not sure whether or not this put up is written by way of him as no one else realize such unique approximately my problem. You are amazing! Thanks!
I have recently started a blog, the information you provide on this website has helped me tremendously. Thanks for all of your time & work. “My dear and old country, here we are once again together faced with a heavy trial.” by Charles De Gaulle.
Hi there very nice website!! Man .. Beautiful .. Wonderful .. I’ll bookmark your blog and take the feeds additionally…I’m happy to seek out numerous useful information here within the put up, we want develop more techniques on this regard, thanks for sharing.
Whats Going down i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It positively helpful and it has aided me out loads. I’m hoping to give a contribution & assist different users like its aided me. Good job.
hello!,I love your writing so a lot! proportion we keep in touch more about your post on AOL? I need an expert on this area to unravel my problem. May be that’s you! Taking a look ahead to peer you.
You are my inspiration, I own few web logs and infrequently run out from post :). “Never mistake motion for action.” by Ernest Hemingway.
Its great as your other posts : D, thankyou for putting up. “To be able to look back upon ones life in satisfaction, is to live twice.” by Kahlil Gibran.
Hi my friend! I want to say that this article is awesome, great written and include almost all important infos. I?¦d like to peer more posts like this .
Good write-up, I’m normal visitor of one’s blog, maintain up the nice operate, and It is going to be a regular visitor for a long time.
I do trust all the concepts you’ve presented on your post. They’re very convincing and will definitely work. Nonetheless, the posts are very brief for beginners. Could you please lengthen them a little from subsequent time? Thank you for the post.
I’d must check with you here. Which isn’t one thing I usually do! I get pleasure from studying a publish that will make individuals think. Additionally, thanks for permitting me to comment!
you are really a good webmaster. The website loading speed is amazing. It seems that you are doing any unique trick. Moreover, The contents are masterwork. you have done a magnificent job on this topic!
Keep up the excellent work, I read few content on this site and I think that your blog is rattling interesting and contains circles of wonderful info .
You are my inhalation, I have few blogs and often run out from to post : (.
magnificent issues altogether, you simply gained a new reader. What might you recommend in regards to your put up that you made some days in the past? Any sure?
What’s Happening i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve found It absolutely useful and it has aided me out loads. I hope to contribute & assist other users like its helped me. Good job.
As soon as I found this internet site I went on reddit to share some of the love with them.
I gotta bookmark this site it seems handy very helpful
Normally I do not read post on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do so! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thanks, very nice post.
hi!,I like your writing very much! share we communicate more about your post on AOL? I require an expert on this area to solve my problem. Maybe that’s you! Looking forward to see you.
Glad to be one of several visitors on this awe inspiring web site : D.
Undeniably imagine that that you stated. Your favorite justification appeared to be on the net the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get irked whilst people think about worries that they plainly don’t recognize about. You controlled to hit the nail upon the highest and outlined out the entire thing without having side-effects , other folks could take a signal. Will likely be again to get more. Thanks
Hmm it appears like your blog ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I submitted and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I as well am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to everything. Do you have any tips and hints for beginner blog writers? I’d really appreciate it.
whoah this blog is great i really like studying your articles. Keep up the good paintings! You already know, lots of individuals are searching around for this information, you can help them greatly.
Hello my loved one! I want to say that this post is awesome, great written and come with almost all vital infos. I¦d like to peer more posts like this .
Some really nice stuff on this internet site, I like it.
This is the right blog for anyone who wants to find out about this topic. You realize so much its almost hard to argue with you (not that I actually would want…HaHa). You definitely put a new spin on a topic thats been written about for years. Great stuff, just great!
You could certainly see your enthusiasm within the work you write. The sector hopes for more passionate writers such as you who aren’t afraid to say how they believe. Always go after your heart.
Excellent read, I just passed this onto a friend who was doing a little research on that. And he just bought me lunch because I found it for him smile Thus let me rephrase that: Thank you for lunch!
hello!,I like your writing very much! share we communicate more about your post on AOL? I require an expert on this area to solve my problem. May be that’s you! Looking forward to see you.