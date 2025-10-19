Karachi eateries caught using meat from dead chickens

KARACHI: A disturbing racket involving the sale of meat from dead chickens has been uncovered in Karachi’s Moosa Colony, where the unhygienic meat was being supplied to fast food outlets, biryani stalls, and hotels.

Gulberg police raided a warehouse near the railway crossing in Moosa Colony on Sunday, acting on a tip-off, and seized over 80 kilograms of spoiled chicken meat. Two suspects, Anwar and Kamal, were arrested during the operation.

The raid, which was carried out with coordination from the Sindh Food Control Authority (SFCA), resulted in the recovery of both spoiled meat and whole dead chickens.

During interrogation, the suspects reportedly confessed to selling the contaminated meat to various eateries across the city. Authorities have expanded the investigation to identify the establishments involved and to determine how long these illegal activities have been ongoing.

A case has been registered against the suspects, and SFCA officials have sent meat samples for laboratory testing. Authorities have pledged to take strict action against all individuals and businesses involved in this illicit operation.