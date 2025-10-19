Karachi eateries caught using meat from dead chickens

KARACHI: A disturbing racket involving the sale of meat from dead chickens has been uncovered in Karachi’s Moosa Colony, where the unhygienic meat was being supplied to fast food outlets, biryani stalls, and hotels.
Gulberg police raided a warehouse near the railway crossing in Moosa Colony on Sunday, acting on a tip-off, and seized over 80 kilograms of spoiled chicken meat. Two suspects, Anwar and Kamal, were arrested during the operation.
The raid, which was carried out with coordination from the Sindh Food Control Authority (SFCA), resulted in the recovery of both spoiled meat and whole dead chickens.
During interrogation, the suspects reportedly confessed to selling the contaminated meat to various eateries across the city. Authorities have expanded the investigation to identify the establishments involved and to determine how long these illegal activities have been ongoing.
A case has been registered against the suspects, and SFCA officials have sent meat samples for laboratory testing. Authorities have pledged to take strict action against all individuals and businesses involved in this illicit operation.
hp8e6r
आतंकवाद का खत्मा समय की सब से बड़ी जरूरत है।
Oh my goodness! a tremendous article dude. Thank you Nonetheless I’m experiencing difficulty with ur rss . Don’t know why Unable to subscribe to it. Is there anyone getting an identical rss problem? Anyone who is aware of kindly respond. Thnkx
Good day! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading through this post reminds me of my good old room mate! He always kept chatting about this. I will forward this article to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!
I simply wished to say thanks once more. I am not sure the things that I would have achieved in the absence of the entire thoughts shared by you concerning such a problem. Previously it was a real horrifying circumstance in my circumstances, but taking note of your expert mode you handled that forced me to cry over gladness. Now i’m happier for your support as well as wish you know what a powerful job you have been undertaking instructing men and women all through your web site. Probably you have never come across any of us.
Thanks for every other great post. Where else may anybody get that kind of info in such an ideal means of writing? I’ve a presentation next week, and I’m on the search for such information.
I simply couldn’t depart your website before suggesting that I extremely enjoyed the usual info a person provide in your guests? Is going to be back frequently in order to check up on new posts
naturally like your web site however you need to take a look at the spelling on quite a few of your posts. Many of them are rife with spelling problems and I to find it very troublesome to tell the truth nevertheless I will definitely come back again.
Its great as your other blog posts : D, thankyou for putting up. “Before borrowing money from a friend it’s best to decide which you need most.” by Joe Moore.
I like this blog very much so much fantastic info .
Thank you for sharing excellent informations. Your web-site is so cool. I am impressed by the details that you’ve on this web site. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for extra articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found simply the information I already searched everywhere and simply couldn’t come across. What a great web-site.
Good blog! I really love how it is simple on my eyes and the data are well written. I am wondering how I could be notified whenever a new post has been made. I have subscribed to your feed which must do the trick! Have a great day!
Nice post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed! Very helpful info specially the last part 🙂 I care for such information much. I was seeking this particular info for a long time. Thank you and good luck.
Great line up. We will be linking to this great article on our site. Keep up the good writing.
You are a very capable person!
Good blog! I truly love how it is simple on my eyes and the data are well written. I’m wondering how I might be notified whenever a new post has been made. I have subscribed to your RSS feed which must do the trick! Have a great day!
Howdy! This is kind of off topic but I need some advice from an established blog. Is it very hard to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick. I’m thinking about setting up my own but I’m not sure where to start. Do you have any points or suggestions? With thanks
Hello my family member! I want to say that this post is awesome, great written and include almost all significant infos. I would like to peer more posts like this.
Its superb as your other articles : D, thanks for putting up. “Too much sensibility creates unhappiness too much insensibility leads to crime.” by Charles Maurice de Talleyrand.
You need to take part in a contest for probably the greatest blogs on the web. I’ll advocate this web site!
Sugaring effektive und moderne Haarentfernung in Berlin Die Epilation mit Zuckerpaste wird von unseren speziell dafür ausgebildeten Kosmetikerinnen / Depiladoras an allen Körperregionen durchgeführt. Wir bieten diese effektive und moderne Behandlung sehr erfolgreich und schonend mit einem Maximum in der Hygiene der Anwendung an. Sugaring wird immer beliebter.
I will right away clutch your rss feed as I can’t find your e-mail subscription hyperlink or newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Please permit me recognize so that I may subscribe. Thanks.
I am continuously looking online for ideas that can benefit me. Thx!
I have been browsing on-line greater than three hours as of late, yet I by no means discovered any fascinating article like yours. It is pretty price enough for me. Personally, if all web owners and bloggers made good content material as you probably did, the internet shall be a lot more useful than ever before.
you could have an important blog here! would you prefer to make some invite posts on my weblog?
Hi, Neat post. There is a problem with your web site in internet explorer, would check this… IE still is the market leader and a huge portion of people will miss your magnificent writing because of this problem.
I¦ve been exploring for a bit for any high quality articles or weblog posts on this kind of house . Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this site. Reading this information So i am glad to convey that I have a very excellent uncanny feeling I found out just what I needed. I so much undoubtedly will make sure to do not forget this site and give it a glance regularly.
you are really a good webmaster. The web site loading speed is incredible. It seems that you’re doing any unique trick. In addition, The contents are masterwork. you have done a great job on this topic!
I real pleased to find this site on bing, just what I was looking for : D also saved to bookmarks.
What i do not realize is in reality how you’re now not really a lot more neatly-favored than you might be right now. You’re so intelligent. You realize thus significantly in relation to this matter, made me individually consider it from so many numerous angles. Its like men and women aren’t interested until it is something to accomplish with Lady gaga! Your individual stuffs great. Always care for it up!
I?¦ve recently started a blog, the info you provide on this site has helped me tremendously. Thanks for all of your time & work.
I got what you mean ,saved to fav, very nice site.
I went over this website and I think you have a lot of good information, saved to favorites (:.
I truly appreciate this post. I¦ve been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You’ve made my day! Thank you again
I simply could not depart your site prior to suggesting that I really loved the usual information a person provide in your guests? Is going to be back frequently to check out new posts.
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to more added agreeable from you! However, how could we communicate?
Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all of us you really know what you’re talking about! Bookmarked. Please also visit my site =). We could have a link exchange agreement between us!
Thank you for sharing superb informations. Your web-site is so cool. I’m impressed by the details that you have on this web site. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for extra articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found simply the info I already searched all over the place and just couldn’t come across. What a great website.
Some really fantastic content on this internet site, thanks for contribution. “The key to everything is patience. You get the chicken by hatching the egg, not by smashing it.” by Arnold Glasgow.
I’ll immediately snatch your rss as I can’t in finding your e-mail subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Kindly allow me recognize so that I may just subscribe. Thanks.
Hiya, I am really glad I have found this info. Nowadays bloggers publish only about gossips and web and this is really annoying. A good blog with exciting content, this is what I need. Thanks for keeping this web site, I’ll be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can’t find it.
Hi there, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just wondering if you get a lot of spam remarks? If so how do you reduce it, any plugin or anything you can recommend? I get so much lately it’s driving me insane so any assistance is very much appreciated.
Wonderful blog! Do you have any hints for aspiring writers? I’m hoping to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you propose starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m totally confused .. Any recommendations? Thanks!
I love your writing style genuinely loving this internet site.
This is very attention-grabbing, You’re an excessively skilled blogger. I’ve joined your rss feed and look ahead to in quest of more of your fantastic post. Additionally, I have shared your website in my social networks!
You have brought up a very fantastic points, thankyou for the post.
Those are yours alright! . We at least need to get these people stealing images to start blogging! They probably just did a image search and grabbed them. They look good though!
Of course, what a splendid site and enlightening posts, I definitely will bookmark your website.All the Best!
Wonderful goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you’re just extremely excellent. I really like what you’ve acquired here, certainly like what you’re saying and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still care for to keep it smart. I can not wait to read far more from you. This is really a great web site.
Great line up. We will be linking to this great article on our site. Keep up the good writing.
you have a great blog here! would you like to make some invite posts on my blog?
Very good written information. It will be supportive to everyone who usess it, including yours truly :). Keep up the good work – for sure i will check out more posts.
you have a great blog here! would you like to make some invite posts on my blog?
I have not checked in here for a while because I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are good quality so I guess I¦ll add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂