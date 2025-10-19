Is Punjab ending Saturday holiday in schools?

LAHORE: The Punjab Education Department is finalising a new school schedule for the upcoming winter season, set to take effect from October 20, 2025, until March 2026.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has received the proposal, which is expected to be officially signed soon.
While there were reports on social media suggesting the end of the weekly Saturday holiday, Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat confirmed that schools will continue to observe Saturdays as a holiday, and the schedule will remain unchanged.
c0xu35
