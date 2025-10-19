Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel, Mizan news agency reports

Iran executed a man on Saturday for allegedly spying for Israel, according to the judiciary’s Mizan news agency. The individual was accused of leaking classified information to Israel’s Mossad intelligence service.

Iran has long accused individuals with ties to Mossad of assisting Israeli operations within the country, resulting in numerous executions over the years.

In June, Iran executed nine members of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), convicted of planning attacks targeting civilians. The men had been arrested during a confrontation with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in 2018, and were found to have been preparing coordinated attacks in border provinces and urban centers.