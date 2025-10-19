Epaper_25-10-19 LHR
Must Read
Qureshi slams Punjab govt over prisoners’ medical neglect, warns on Imran...
Jailed PTI leader highlights ex-PM Imran Khan has only 15% vision in right eye, holds Punjab govt, jail authorities accountable for prisoners’ rights...
