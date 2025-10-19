Book Review: Poetry and Biography

Poetry and Biography
By Syed Afsar Sajid
- ‘Kulliyat-e-Wasi Shah’
- ‘Jo Beet Gya Hai Woh’ by Muhammad Daud Tahir
‘Kulliyat-e-Wasi Shah’
Wasi Shah is a popular Urdu poet, playwright, and an anchor with a wide fan following. He has recently brought out an anthology of his verse titled ‘Kulliyat-e-Wasi Shah’ comprising three of his earlier published verse collections viz. ‘AnkhaiN bheeg jati haiN’, ‘Mujhay sandal kar do’, and ‘Meray ho kay raho’.
Wasi Shah is basically a poet of romance: youthful and exuberant. His diction is simple yet immersed in a passionate rhythmic assonance. Style-wise too, Wasi Shah’s verse, whether in ghazal or nazm, has a distinctive tone and tenor. He speaks for the chastity of love —- far from the madding mundanity of the human instincts. He anticipates the empathic sentiments of his readers in his verse. Some critics are inclined to equate him, though in a lesser degree, with Ahmad Faraz and Parveen Shakir, due to his capability to express in poetry the feelings of sincerity, love, and loyalty in a modern way.
Literary luminaries like Abbas Tabish, Hassan Nisar, Iftikhar Arif, Ataul Haq Qasmi, Ahmad Aqeel Rubi, Orya Maqbool Jan, Dr. Pirzada Qasim, and Tariq Kaleem have greatly appreciated Wasi Shah for his creative virtuosity, in their respective prefaces to the afore-said three books. Their consensual verdict on his poetry can be summed up in three quadrisyllabic words ‘life’, ‘love’, and ‘glow’ —- meaning that it is a poetry of life in its romantic splendour, that it is a poetry of love —- deep and passionate but sans sensuality, and that it is a poetry of feelings emitting a glow of sublimity.
Wasi Shah’s verse cannot be passed off as a puerile expression of a volley of youthful sentiments born of idle day-dreaming or utopia. In fact, as Pirzada Qasim would insist, Wasi Shah’s temperamental tilt toward realism lends a unique vista to his poetic outpourings, broadening their textual expanse and enriching their meaning. The evolution of Wasi Shah’s poetic thought finds its acme in his poem ‘Third World’, as Ahmad Aqeel Rubi has pointed out in his prefatory remarks on the former’s art.
This poem is reflective of the poet’s swing from a status quo-esque emotional stance to a palpable realistic scape envisioning the unsavoury existentialistic truths of life. Over the passage of time, the poet seems to have readjusted his focus on life from introversion to extroversion, as observed by Tariq Kaleem in his concise but compact overview of Wasi Shah’s third collection viz. ‘Meray ho kay raho’.
‘Jo Beet Gya Hai Woh’
Muhammma Daud Tahir is a retired (FBR) bureaucrat and a noted travelogue writer with ten prestigious publications (comprising one but nine travelogues) to his credit. The instant book is a voluminous biography stretched over some 1000 pages (condensed in 249 chapters), written in a lucid, racy but anecdotal style. It is a mix of the author’s learning as a voracious reader; his career and experience in the Central Board of Revenue (latterly re-designated as FBR) and his post-retirement contractual employment as member PPSC; his literary, cultural, and intellectual pursuits; his official and non-official travel history; his interaction with a wide circle of distinguished personages including civil and military bureaucrats, political and cultural elite, litterateurs, diplomats, clerics, journalists, anchors, film actors, sportsmen et al.
The author possesses a graphic memory. One wonders how he has managed to delineate so vividly and minutely his multifarious observations and experiences (both savoury and bitter) of a lifetime with precise but accurate recollection of places, events, and men and matters! As a narrator, he has a special knack of engaging the attention of the reader by his rhetorical skills. The book is thus a potpourri of interesting anecdotes, live character portraits, events of national magnitude, exposure of criminality, and the modernistic ‘duality’ of truth.
A list of the important personages mentioned in the book would show the bulk and volume of the author’s social, cultural, and professional connectivity. Some of them are: Rahat Kazmi (Actor), Ch. Zafarullah Khan, Sultan Rashk (Poet), Maulana Shah Ahmad Noorani, I. A. Imtiazi (PAS), Gen. Ziaul Haq, Ghulam Ahmad Jhandeer (Jhandeer Library-Vehari), Ahmad Faraz, Shakir Shujaabadi (Poet), Raja Tridev Roy (Pakistani Diplomat), Allama Mazhar Saeed Kazmi, Saeed Mehdi (PAS), Lady Dr. Altaf Bashir (Faisalabad), Ataul Haq Qasmi, Bishop Dr. John Joseph (Faisalabad), Syed Zameer Jafri, Mukhtar Masood (PAS), Sharif Farooq (Journalist-Peshawar), Dr. Faqir Hussain Saga (Academic-Kathak Dancer), Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Shaukat Aziz, Seth Abid Hussain (Kasur), Parveen Shakir, Ch. Sardar Muhammad (IGP), Tariq Aziz (Bureaucrat), Makhdoom Sajjad Hussain Qureshi, Suraiya Multanikar, Rauf Klasra, Irshad Bhatti, Asghar Saudai (Poet), Malik Meraj Khalid, Gen. ® Pervez Musharraf, Shamim Ara, Justice Ali Nawaz Chauhan, Lt. Gen. ® Khalid Maqbool, Muhammad Ali, Zeba, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, Kuldip Nayar (Indian Journalist-Diplomat), Tariq Sultan (PAS), Shahzad Hassan Pervez (PAS), Ahmad Rushdi, S. B. John, Mehdi Hassan, Taqueer Nasir (Actor), Ahmad Hasan Dani (Archaeologist), Javed Hassan Ali (FBR), Ch. Fazal Elahi, Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi, Lt. Gen. ® Moeenuddin Haider, Abdul Qadir Hassan (Journalist) and others.
certainly like your website but you have to check the spelling on quite a few of your posts. Many of them are rife with spelling issues and I to find it very troublesome to tell the truth on the other hand I’ll definitely come back again.
You should take part in a contest for one of the best blogs on the web. I will recommend this site!
Excellent post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m impressed! Very helpful info specifically the last part 🙂 I care for such info a lot. I was looking for this certain info for a long time. Thank you and best of luck.
Great post however , I was wanting to know if you could write a litte more on this topic? I’d be very grateful if you could elaborate a little bit further. Kudos!
It is in point of fact a nice and helpful piece of information. I am happy that you simply shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
Utterly composed articles, Really enjoyed studying.
Perfectly composed subject matter, Really enjoyed reading through.
Keep working ,fantastic job!
You made some good points there. I did a search on the subject and found most persons will agree with your blog.
I cling on to listening to the news speak about getting free online grant applications so I have been looking around for the most excellent site to get one. Could you tell me please, where could i find some?
You are my breathing in, I own few web logs and occasionally run out from to brand.
I have been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this site. Thanks, I’ll try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your web site?
Outstanding post, you have pointed out some excellent details , I likewise conceive this s a very wonderful website.
Really excellent information can be found on weblog. “The greatest mistake is trying to be more agreeable than you can be.” by Walter Bagehot.
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You definitely know what youre talking about, why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to your blog when you could be giving us something informative to read?
I like this site its a master peace ! Glad I noticed this on google .
Hmm it appears like your site ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I wrote and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I too am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to the whole thing. Do you have any helpful hints for newbie blog writers? I’d certainly appreciate it.
Hi there! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading through this post reminds me of my previous room mate! He always kept talking about this. I will forward this article to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!
I was reading some of your blog posts on this site and I believe this website is very informative! Keep on putting up.
I dugg some of you post as I thought they were very beneficial handy
Heya this is somewhat of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding knowledge so I wanted to get advice from someone with experience. Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Glad to be one of several visitants on this awesome site : D.
I got what you mean , thankyou for posting.Woh I am glad to find this website through google.
I was studying some of your content on this site and I conceive this web site is real instructive! Continue putting up.
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I’ll be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently quickly.
This web site is really a walk-through for all of the info you wanted about this and didn’t know who to ask. Glimpse here, and you’ll definitely discover it.
Thank you for another wonderful article. Where else could anyone get that type of information in such a perfect way of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I’m on the look for such info.
I gotta bookmark this site it seems very helpful very helpful
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you create this website yourself? Plz reply back as I’m looking to create my own blog and would like to know wheere u got this from. thanks
This is a topic close to my heart cheers, where are your contact details though?
I have not checked in here for some time as I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are good quality so I guess I?¦ll add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Some really good information, Gladiola I observed this.
I gotta favorite this site it seems very beneficial extremely helpful
I would like to thnkx for the efforts you have put in writing this blog. I am hoping the same high-grade blog post from you in the upcoming as well. In fact your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own blog now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings quickly. Your write up is a good example of it.
Hello! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after browsing through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back frequently!
Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your weblog? My website is in the very same area of interest as yours and my users would really benefit from a lot of the information you present here. Please let me know if this okay with you. Cheers!
You should take part in a contest for one of the best blogs on the web. I will recommend this site!
I like this post, enjoyed this one thankyou for posting.
Hey, you used to write wonderful, but the last several posts have been kinda boring?K I miss your super writings. Past several posts are just a bit out of track! come on!
Good – I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your web site. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs and related information ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, site theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Nice task.
I like this weblog very much, Its a very nice post to read and incur info .
Spot on with this write-up, I truly suppose this website wants much more consideration. I’ll probably be again to learn far more, thanks for that info.
I was just seeking this info for a while. After six hours of continuous Googleing, at last I got it in your web site. I wonder what’s the lack of Google strategy that don’t rank this kind of informative websites in top of the list. Generally the top sites are full of garbage.
I?¦ve recently started a site, the information you offer on this website has helped me greatly. Thanks for all of your time & work.
so much fantastic info on here, : D.
Rattling nice design and excellent articles, nothing at all else we want : D.
Hi, Neat post. There is a problem along with your website in internet explorer, would test thisK IE nonetheless is the marketplace leader and a huge component to other folks will pass over your excellent writing due to this problem.
Hello my loved one! I wish to say that this post is awesome, nice written and come with almost all significant infos. I’d like to peer extra posts like this.
I’m still learning from you, but I’m making my way to the top as well. I certainly love reading everything that is written on your site.Keep the aarticles coming. I liked it!
Can I just say what a relief to find someone who actually knows what theyre talking about on the internet. You definitely know how to bring an issue to light and make it important. More people need to read this and understand this side of the story. I cant believe youre not more popular because you definitely have the gift.
Thankyou for all your efforts that you have put in this. very interesting information.
It’s onerous to search out knowledgeable individuals on this topic, but you sound like you understand what you’re talking about! Thanks
Can I just say what a relief to seek out somebody who truly is aware of what theyre speaking about on the internet. You undoubtedly know the best way to bring a problem to mild and make it important. Extra individuals have to learn this and perceive this aspect of the story. I cant consider youre no more in style because you undoubtedly have the gift.
Hi there! Quick question that’s entirely off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My website looks weird when viewing from my iphone. I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to resolve this problem. If you have any recommendations, please share. Cheers!
Can I just say what a relief to find someone who actually knows what theyre talking about on the internet. You definitely know how to bring an issue to light and make it important. More people need to read this and understand this side of the story. I cant believe youre not more popular because you definitely have the gift.
This really answered my drawback, thank you!
I likewise think hence, perfectly composed post! .
I’m not sure where you’re getting your info, but good topic. I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more. Thanks for wonderful information I was looking for this info for my mission.
You are a very bright person!
That is really attention-grabbing, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look ahead to in quest of more of your great post. Also, I’ve shared your website in my social networks!
Just wish to say your article is as surprising. The clarity in your post is simply excellent and i could assume you’re an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission allow me to grab your RSS feed to keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please carry on the rewarding work.
I have recently started a blog, the info you provide on this web site has helped me tremendously. Thanks for all of your time & work.
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be really something which I think I would never understand. It seems too complex and very broad for me. I am looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
I have been surfing online greater than three hours these days, but I by no means found any interesting article like yours. It¦s beautiful value enough for me. In my view, if all webmasters and bloggers made just right content material as you did, the internet might be a lot more helpful than ever before.
he blog was how do i say it… relevant, finally something that helped me. Thanks
Your place is valueble for me. Thanks!…
I got what you mean ,bookmarked, very nice site.
of course like your web site but you need to check the spelling on several of your posts. Many of them are rife with spelling issues and I find it very troublesome to tell the truth nevertheless I’ll surely come back again.
Today, while I was at work, my sister stole my iPad and tested to see if it can survive a forty foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now destroyed and she has 83 views. I know this is completely off topic but I had to share it with someone!
Excellent read, I just passed this onto a friend who was doing a little research on that. And he actually bought me lunch because I found it for him smile So let me rephrase that: Thanks for lunch!
I have been surfing on-line more than three hours nowadays, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s beautiful value enough for me. Personally, if all website owners and bloggers made just right content material as you probably did, the web will likely be much more useful than ever before. “Baseball is 90 percent mental. The other half is physical.” by Lawrence Peter Berra.