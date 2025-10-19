World

Air China flight makes emergency landing after fire breaks out

By News Desk

BEIJING: An Air China flight had to make an emergency landing after a fire erupted in an overhead luggage compartment mid-flight.

Flight A312, an Airbus en route from Hangzhou to Seoul, South Korea, was cruising at 33,000 feet when a power bank overheated and ignited a fire. Passengers were seen panicking as smoke filled the cabin, with some shouting for faster action while the crew worked to extinguish the flames.

The crew’s quick response was praised by passengers, and despite the alarming situation, no injuries were reported. The plane made an emergency landing at Shanghai’s Pudong International Airport.

This incident comes shortly after China’s Civil Aviation Administration imposed a ban in June on carrying power banks and batteries on domestic flights unless properly labeled with the 3C standard, following a rise in fires caused by lithium-ion batteries.

The fire on Air China Flight A312 occurred just days after a separate incident involving Rex Airlines, where an engine fire forced a flight to be aborted after takeoff. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in either incident.

Previous article
Man exploits food delivery app glitch to steal $24,000 worth of meals
Next article
White House-inspired mansion under construction in Pakistan
News Desk
News Desk

27 COMMENTS

  4. I am really loving the theme/design of your blog. Do you ever run into any internet browser compatibility problems? A handful of my blog readers have complained about my blog not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Chrome. Do you have any ideas to help fix this issue?

  8. What i don’t realize is if truth be told how you are not really a lot more neatly-liked than you may be now. You are very intelligent. You understand thus considerably in terms of this topic, produced me for my part consider it from numerous various angles. Its like women and men don’t seem to be interested unless it’s one thing to do with Girl gaga! Your own stuffs nice. Always care for it up!

  9. hello!,I like your writing so a lot! proportion we communicate extra approximately your post on AOL? I need a specialist on this area to resolve my problem. Maybe that’s you! Looking ahead to look you.

  10. Its like you read my mind! You seem to know so much about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you can do with a few pics to drive the message home a little bit, but instead of that, this is great blog. An excellent read. I’ll certainly be back.

  15. My wife and i ended up being absolutely glad when Edward could round up his analysis using the ideas he gained through your blog. It’s not at all simplistic to simply always be giving out tricks that the rest have been trying to sell. So we do know we need the writer to thank for this. All of the explanations you have made, the straightforward blog menu, the relationships you can make it easier to instill – it’s mostly awesome, and it’s assisting our son and our family reason why this idea is cool, and that is highly vital. Thanks for all!

  16. Sugaring effektive und moderne Haarentfernung in Berlin Die Epilation mit Zuckerpaste wird von unseren speziell dafür ausgebildeten Kosmetikerinnen / Depiladoras an allen Körperregionen durchgeführt. Wir bieten diese effektive und moderne Behandlung sehr erfolgreich und schonend mit einem Maximum in der Hygiene der Anwendung an. Sugaring wird immer beliebter.

  25. I want to voice my passion for your kindness in support of men and women who should have guidance on this particular content. Your very own dedication to passing the solution up and down appeared to be certainly functional and has in most cases permitted workers much like me to get to their targets. Your amazing valuable help denotes so much a person like me and still more to my mates. Best wishes; from all of us.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan, UK reaffirm deepening partnership as Baroness Chapman meets PM

Premier Shehbaz highlights historic ties, shared values, lauds British Pakistani diaspora as bridge between two nations Welcomes Baroness Chapman’s visit to advance bilateral...

Pakistan Police shines at 35th National Games with 30-medal haul

ECP establishes EMCCs to address complaints during PS-09 Shikarpur by-polls

China holds national memorial for Nanjing Massacre victims, calling for remembrance of history

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.