Two titles for Abubakar Talha in Aitchison College Junior National Tennis Championship

LAHORE: Abubakar Talha clinched the two titles in the Aitchison College Junior National Tennis Championship 2025, organized under the auspices of the Punjab Lawn Tennis Association, concluded in a grand ceremony at Aitchison College, Mall Road, Lahore.

Leading the list of champions was Abubakar Talha, who delivered a remarkable performance by clinching both the boys’ U-18 singles and doubles titles. Abubakar, a sponsored player of SA Gardens and a proud student of FG School Abid Majeed, Lahore Cantt, defeated Ahtesham Humayun with a commanding score of 6-2, 6-0 in the singles final. In the doubles final, Abubakar partnered with Amir Mazari to overcome the pair of Ahtesham Humayun and Zohaib Afzal Malik in straight sets, 6-3, 7-5.

Abubakar’s stellar performance highlighted his growing dominance in the junior circuit and reflected his hard work, discipline, and technical excellence. His success marks another milestone in his flourishing tennis career and further underscores his potential to represent Pakistan on the international stage.

In the Girls’ U-18 Final, Bismal Zia displayed outstanding form, defeating Fajar Fayyaz by 6-1, 6-0, to lift the title.

The Boys’ U-16 (Aitchison Students Only) final saw M. Umar Ali triumph over Aryaan Hassan with an impressive 6-0 victory.

In the boys’ U-14 category, Shayan Afridi showcased exceptional skill, defeating Muhammad Muaz 4-0, 4-1, and later teamed up with Zohaib Amjad to win the Doubles Final against M. Umar Ali and Ahmad Fareed Yawar 4-0, 4-1.

The Girls’ U-14 final was claimed by Hajra Sohail, who outplayed Bismal Zia 4-2, 4-1. In the Boys’ U-12 final, Shayan Afridi once again emerged victorious, defeating Muhammad Muaz 4-0, 4-2, while the Boys’ U-12 Doubles crown went to Muhammad Muaz and Muhammad Aayan, who beat M. Daniyal (KPK) and Muhammad Faizan 4-1, 4-2.

In the Girls’ U-12 category, Aiman Rehan defeated Khadija Khalil in a hard-fought final 5-4, 3-3 (Retired), whereas the Boys/Girls U-10 final saw Salman Pirzada overcome Daniyal Abdullah 6-2 to secure the title.

The closing ceremony was graced by Dr. S.M. Turab Hussain, Principal, Aitchison College Lahore, who distributed trophies among the winners and runners-up. Dr. Hussain lauded the participants for their dedication and enthusiasm, emphasizing the importance of youth sports in nurturing national talent. He congratulated all title winners, particularly Abubakar Talha, for their outstanding achievements and encouraged others to continue striving for excellence.

He also praised the Punjab Lawn Tennis Association and the Aitchison College management for successfully hosting the championship and for their continuous contribution to promoting tennis at the grassroots level.

The championship was efficiently managed under the leadership of Sajjad Rasul, ITF Certified Tennis Coach and Tournament Referee, whose expertise ensured fair play and smooth execution of matches. He was ably supported by Rashid Malik, Tournament Director, and Faheem Siddiqui, Tournament Coordinator, whose tireless efforts were instrumental in making the event a resounding success.

Aitchison College has long been at the forefront of promoting sports and nurturing young athletes in Pakistan. By providing top-notch facilities and organizing national-level tournaments like the Junior National Tennis Championship, the institution continues to play a vital role in developing the next generation of tennis stars.