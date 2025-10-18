Pakistan, Afghanistan extend ceasefire ahead of ‘crucial Doha talks’ tomorrow

- Both neighbours agree to prolong 48-hour truce until conclusion of Doha negotiations
- Pakistan’s delegation to depart for talks tomorrow aimed at ensuring lasting border stability
- Security sources reject media reports claiming a Pakistani team already arrived in Doha, terming them ‘baseless’
- Islamabad says truce reflects both sides’ willingness to resolve border crisis through dialogue, not conflict
- FO reiterates Islamabad’s commitment to a peaceful, regionally connected Afghanistan but demands verifiable action against TTP and allied groups
ISLAMABAD: Amid heightened border tensions, Pakistan and Afghanistan on Friday agreed to extend their 48-hour ceasefire until the conclusion of planned talks in Doha, signalling cautious progress toward de-escalation after a week of fierce clashes that left dozens dead and hundreds injured.
Security sources confirmed that Pakistan’s delegation is scheduled to depart for Doha on Saturday morning, rejecting media reports suggesting that officials had already reached the Qatari capital. They described such claims as “baseless,” adding that both sides had agreed to maintain calm on the frontier to facilitate dialogue.
The truce — initiated at Kabul’s request on Wednesday — had paused days of intense cross-border fighting between Pakistan’s armed forces and Afghan Taliban fighters, along with India-backed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants, referred to by Islamabad as Fitna al-Khawarij. Pakistan’s military said it responded to unprovoked aggression in self-defence, killing over 200 Taliban and affiliated militants, while 23 Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom in the clashes.
The latest development comes hours after Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan told reporters that Islamabad and Kabul were “engaged in constructive dialogue aimed at a peaceful resolution to ongoing border tensions.” He said both sides were making “sincere efforts to find a positive resolution to this complex but solvable issue through constructive dialogue.”
Talks in Doha to shape next phase
Sources said that the ceasefire extension would remain in effect until talks in Doha conclude, with discussions expected to focus on preventing future hostilities and ensuring that Afghan territory is not used for cross-border terrorism. Islamabad, the sources added, has insisted on “verifiable commitments” from Kabul regarding militant sanctuaries.
Pakistan and Afghanistan have seen escalating tensions in recent weeks amid the Taliban regime’s reluctance to act against terrorist groups operating from its soil. Officials in Islamabad have repeatedly cited a surge in attacks launched from Afghan territory, particularly by the TTP.
According to security reports, the latest round of clashes erupted on October 12 when Taliban forces and TTP fighters launched an unprovoked assault on Pakistani border posts. Pakistan’s military responded with what officials described as “precision strikes” targeting strongholds in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province and in Kabul. These operations, they said, were “limited, targeted, and purely defensive in nature.”
PM Shehbaz: Ball now in Kabul’s court
Following the ceasefire announcement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan was ready to engage in dialogue with the Taliban government on “reasonable and justified terms,” emphasizing that the “ball is now in Kabul’s court” for a permanent cessation of hostilities.
The prime minister lauded Pakistan’s armed forces for their professional conduct and for safeguarding national sovereignty in the face of unprovoked aggression. “Our patience should not be mistaken for weakness,” he was quoted as saying, adding that Pakistan had consistently demonstrated its commitment to regional peace despite repeated provocations.
FO stresses dialogue, responsibility under Doha Process
During his weekly press briefing, FO spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan reiterated Pakistan’s desire for a “peaceful, stable, and regionally connected Afghanistan,” while stressing that Kabul must fulfil its commitments under the 2020 Doha Agreement. “Pakistan greatly values dialogue and diplomacy and continues to work towards a mutually beneficial relationship with Afghanistan,” he said.
However, Khan cautioned that Islamabad “will take all possible measures to safeguard its territory and the lives of its people.” He added that Pakistan has repeatedly raised concerns over the presence of Fitna al-Khawarij (TTP) and Fitna al-Hindustan—a term used for India-backed militant networks in Balochistan—operating from Afghan territory.
“Pakistan expects concrete and verifiable action from the Taliban regime against these terrorist elements,” the FO spokesperson underscored.
Terrorism not an internal issue
The FO has strongly rejected the Taliban foreign minister’s statement describing terrorism as Pakistan’s internal issue, saying that Islamabad has repeatedly presented evidence of “Fitna al-Khawarij” and “Fitna al-Hindustan.”
In a statement, the FO said Pakistan is concerned over the provocations by the Afghan Taliban, Fitna al-Khawarij, and Fitna al-Hindustan. It asserted that Pakistan acted in its right of self-defense, emphasizing that its targets and defensive responses were not directed against the Afghan people.
FO Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said that a 48-hour ceasefire was observed at the request of the Afghan Taliban, reaffirming that Pakistan believes in dialogue. He categorically rejected Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s remarks made during his visit to India, reiterating that Pakistan has repeatedly presented evidence of Fitna al-Khawarij and Fitna al-Hindustan.
He noted that Pakistan had hosted over four million Afghan citizens and expressed hope that the Taliban government would take effective action against terrorism. He added that Pakistan’s measures regarding the presence of Afghan nationals were being taken in accordance with national law.
The spokesperson said Pakistan hopes that one day, the Afghan people will be governed by their true representatives.
The Foreign Office also rejected the joint statement issued during the Afghan interim foreign minister’s visit to India, in which Indian-occupied Kashmir was depicted as part of India.
It clarified that the joint communiqué signed in India amounts to denying the rights of the people of occupied Kashmir, and confirmed that the Foreign Secretary had briefed foreign diplomats on the situation following the recent aggression by the Afghan Taliban.
Escalation and accusations
The recent hostilities began on the night of October 11 when Afghan forces opened fire on Pakistani posts along the border, sparking a series of skirmishes that lasted several days. The clashes marked one of the most serious confrontations between the two neighbours since the Taliban’s return to power in 2021.
Afghan authorities, however, accused Pakistan of violating their sovereignty, claiming that its airstrikes had targeted civilian areas in Paktika province near the Durand Line and in parts of Kabul. Islamabad has refrained from directly acknowledging the operations, framing its actions as “legitimate self-defense” against cross-border terrorism.
A Foreign Office statement last week indirectly addressed the issue, saying that Pakistan’s counter-terrorism operations were “focused on eliminating threats emanating from militant groups using Afghan soil to target Pakistan’s security forces and civilians.”
Diplomatic friction
Relations between Islamabad and Kabul have remained strained since the Taliban leadership repeatedly dismissed Pakistan’s concerns about the TTP presence in Afghanistan. Last week, Pakistan strongly criticised Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi for remarks made during his visit to India, where he suggested that Pakistan should “resolve its internal issues itself.”
The FO retorted that terrorism was “not an internal problem” and accused the Taliban government of “deflecting responsibility.” It reiterated that militants from Fitna al-Khawarij and Fitna al-Hindustan continue to find safe haven in Afghan territory.
Humanitarian and political backdrop
Despite the diplomatic and military strain, Pakistan has maintained that it does not seek escalation. Officials in Islamabad have underscored that Pakistan continues to support humanitarian assistance for the Afghan people and values “brotherly ties” between the two nations rooted in shared history, faith, and culture.
Security analysts noted that the latest ceasefire and planned Doha talks represent a rare opportunity to stabilise bilateral ties—provided that both sides can commit to verifiable anti-terror guarantees and a durable border management framework.
Sources said the upcoming dialogue would also touch on the repatriation of Afghan nationals illegally residing in Pakistan—a process that has already seen the return of over 1.47 million Afghans as of mid-October.
Outlook
While the ceasefire extension has temporarily calmed the frontier, both Pakistani and Afghan observers acknowledge that the truce remains fragile. Much now hinges on the outcome of the Doha talks and Kabul’s willingness to rein in groups targeting Pakistan from Afghan soil.
“The extension of the ceasefire offers a narrow but vital window for diplomacy,” one official familiar with the talks said. “But unless we see credible action against the TTP and affiliated networks, peace will remain elusive.”
For now, Islamabad appears determined to pursue dialogue while retaining the right to defend its borders—a stance that reflects both caution and resolve as Pakistan navigates one of its most complex regional challenges in years.
Play Aviator online India and earn paise every round!
Do you have a spam problem on this blog; I also am a blogger, and I was wanting to know your situation; we have developed some nice practices and we are looking to exchange methods with other folks, please shoot me an email if interested.
I truly treasure your work, Great post.
Hello! Would you mind if I share your blog with my zynga group? There’s a lot of people that I think would really appreciate your content. Please let me know. Cheers
Regards for all your efforts that you have put in this. very interesting info .
You got a very great website, Gladiolus I observed it through yahoo.
Great work! This is the kind of info that should be shared around the net. Shame on the seek engines for not positioning this publish higher! Come on over and seek advice from my web site . Thank you =)
It’s really a nice and helpful piece of info. I am glad that you simply shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
I couldn’t resist commenting
What i don’t realize is actually how you are now not actually much more neatly-appreciated than you might be now. You’re so intelligent. You realize therefore significantly with regards to this topic, made me individually imagine it from a lot of varied angles. Its like men and women are not involved except it¦s something to do with Woman gaga! Your individual stuffs nice. Always maintain it up!
Needed to post you this little bit of note to finally give thanks once again relating to the marvelous tactics you’ve documented above. It has been really extremely open-handed of people like you to provide unreservedly what a few people might have marketed as an ebook to earn some profit for their own end, and in particular since you might well have done it in the event you considered necessary. The good ideas as well acted like the easy way to be certain that someone else have the identical dream just as my own to see a whole lot more around this problem. I am sure there are millions of more pleasurable opportunities up front for individuals that go through your blog post.
I used to be recommended this blog by way of my cousin. I’m now not certain whether or not this post is written by way of him as nobody else understand such designated about my difficulty. You are amazing! Thank you!
Some really wonderful info , Sword lily I noticed this. “The trick is to make sure you don’t die waiting for prosperity to come.” by Lee Iacocca.
Sugaring effektive und moderne Haarentfernung in Berlin Die Epilation mit Zuckerpaste wird von unseren speziell dafür ausgebildeten Kosmetikerinnen / Depiladoras an allen Körperregionen durchgeführt. Wir bieten diese effektive und moderne Behandlung sehr erfolgreich und schonend mit einem Maximum in der Hygiene der Anwendung an. Sugaring wird immer beliebter.
Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the images aren’t loading correctly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different browsers and both show the same outcome.
Right now it looks like Movable Type is the preferred blogging platform out there right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you are using on your blog?
Precisely what I was searching for, thanks for posting.
A formidable share, I just given this onto a colleague who was doing a little bit evaluation on this. And he the truth is purchased me breakfast as a result of I discovered it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the deal with! But yeah Thnkx for spending the time to debate this, I feel strongly about it and love reading extra on this topic. If potential, as you change into experience, would you thoughts updating your blog with more particulars? It is highly helpful for me. Big thumb up for this weblog submit!
A lot of thanks for all your hard work on this blog. My mom loves managing investigations and it’s obvious why. Most of us notice all relating to the powerful method you deliver functional strategies through your web site and as well as increase participation from the others about this theme plus our own princess has been learning a whole lot. Take advantage of the rest of the new year. You are always conducting a brilliant job.
I’d need to check with you here. Which isn’t something I usually do! I take pleasure in reading a post that can make people think. Additionally, thanks for permitting me to remark!
I real thankful to find this web site on bing, just what I was searching for : D besides saved to favorites.
Howdy! Would you mind if I share your blog with my facebook group? There’s a lot of people that I think would really appreciate your content. Please let me know. Many thanks
Yay google is my queen helped me to find this outstanding internet site! .
I do agree with all the ideas you’ve presented in your post. They’re very convincing and will certainly work. Still, the posts are very short for novices. Could you please extend them a little from next time? Thanks for the post.
Have you ever considered publishing an e-book or guest authoring on other sites? I have a blog based on the same ideas you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my visitors would enjoy your work. If you are even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an email.
Good info. Lucky me I reach on your website by accident, I bookmarked it.
An fascinating discussion is worth comment. I believe that you must write extra on this subject, it may not be a taboo topic however usually people are not sufficient to speak on such topics. To the next. Cheers
I don’t even know the way I finished up right here, but I believed this publish used to be great. I do not understand who you are but certainly you’re going to a well-known blogger for those who aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
I do believe all the concepts you’ve introduced on your post. They’re really convincing and can certainly work. Still, the posts are too brief for beginners. Could you please lengthen them a little from subsequent time? Thank you for the post.
Definitely, what a great website and revealing posts, I definitely will bookmark your site.Have an awsome day!
Hello my loved one! I want to say that this post is awesome, great written and come with almost all important infos. I¦d like to peer extra posts like this .
Hey I am so thrilled I found your webpage, I really found you by mistake, while I was searching on Aol for something else, Anyways I am here now and would just like to say many thanks for a tremendous post and a all round entertaining blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to go through it all at the moment but I have saved it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a great deal more, Please do keep up the superb job.
Hi would you mind stating which blog platform you’re working with? I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m having a hard time choosing between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique. P.S My apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!
You should take part in a contest for one of the best blogs on the web. I will recommend this site!
Great post. I am facing a couple of these problems.
Loving the information on this internet site, you have done outstanding job on the blog posts.
Excellent beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your web site, how can i subscribe for a blog site? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear concept
I’ve recently started a website, the info you offer on this web site has helped me greatly. Thank you for all of your time & work.
Everything is very open and very clear explanation of issues. was truly information. Your website is very useful. Thanks for sharing.
Wow! This could be one particular of the most helpful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Wonderful. I am also an expert in this topic so I can understand your hard work.
I like this website very much so much excellent information.
I conceive you have noted some very interesting points, thanks for the post.
I will immediately grab your rss as I can’t find your e-mail subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Kindly let me know in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.
What¦s Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have discovered It positively useful and it has aided me out loads. I hope to contribute & aid different customers like its helped me. Good job.
I couldn’t resist commenting
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I’ve truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!
I like this web blog so much, bookmarked. “Nostalgia isn’t what it used to be.” by Peter De Vries.
Thank you for some other informative site. The place else could I am getting that type of info written in such a perfect way? I’ve a mission that I am just now working on, and I have been at the look out for such info.
I’ve been exploring for a little bit for any high-quality articles or weblog posts in this sort of house . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this web site. Reading this info So i am happy to exhibit that I have an incredibly excellent uncanny feeling I found out just what I needed. I so much certainly will make certain to don’t forget this site and provides it a look on a continuing basis.
I am impressed with this website , real I am a fan.
I also think hence, perfectly pent post! .
I conceive other website owners should take this internet site as an example , very clean and good user friendly layout.
I am constantly invstigating online for tips that can aid me. Thx!
Thank you for sharing with us, I think this website genuinely stands out : D.
Some genuinely nice and utilitarian information on this website, too I think the style contains wonderful features.
Amazing blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere? A design like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my blog jump out. Please let me know where you got your theme. Appreciate it
hey there and thank you for your info – I have certainly picked up something new from right here. I did however expertise several technical issues using this website, as I experienced to reload the site many times previous to I could get it to load properly. I had been wondering if your web hosting is OK? Not that I’m complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will very frequently affect your placement in google and can damage your quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords. Anyway I’m adding this RSS to my email and could look out for much more of your respective interesting content. Make sure you update this again soon..
Oh my goodness! an amazing article dude. Thanks Nevertheless I’m experiencing subject with ur rss . Don’t know why Unable to subscribe to it. Is there anyone getting an identical rss downside? Anybody who knows kindly respond. Thnkx
F*ckin’ amazing issues here. I’m very satisfied to look your article. Thank you so much and i’m looking forward to touch you. Will you please drop me a mail?
Hi! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be okay. I’m absolutely enjoying your blog and look forward to new updates.
Thank you for sharing superb informations. Your website is very cool. I am impressed by the details that you have on this site. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for more articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found just the info I already searched all over the place and just could not come across. What a perfect web-site.
Excellent post. I was checking continuously this blog and I am impressed! Extremely helpful info specifically the last part 🙂 I care for such information much. I was seeking this certain information for a long time. Thank you and best of luck.
great publish, very informative. I wonder why the opposite specialists of this sector don’t realize this. You must continue your writing. I’m sure, you have a huge readers’ base already!
I love the efforts you have put in this, appreciate it for all the great blog posts.
Hi there would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re using? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different web browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot faster then most. Can you suggest a good web hosting provider at a fair price? Cheers, I appreciate it!
Some genuinely great content on this internet site, thanks for contribution.
Just wanna input on few general things, The website pattern is perfect, the written content is really good. “We can only learn to love by loving.” by Iris Murdoch.
I think you have remarked some very interesting details , thankyou for the post.
I?¦m no longer certain the place you’re getting your information, but great topic. I must spend a while studying much more or figuring out more. Thanks for fantastic info I used to be on the lookout for this information for my mission.
This web site is my inhalation, very fantastic style and perfect subject material.
Sweet internet site, super style and design, very clean and use friendly.
Great beat ! I would like to apprentice whilst you amend your site, how can i subscribe for a weblog site? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I were a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided brilliant transparent idea
Hey there, You’ve done a great job. I’ll definitely digg it and in my opinion suggest to my friends. I’m sure they’ll be benefited from this site.
As soon as I detected this internet site I went on reddit to share some of the love with them.
I genuinely appreciate your piece of work, Great post.
I’ve been surfing on-line more than three hours today, but I never found any attention-grabbing article like yours. It?¦s lovely price enough for me. In my view, if all webmasters and bloggers made good content as you probably did, the web shall be much more helpful than ever before.
hey there and thanks to your info – I have definitely picked up anything new from proper here. I did then again experience a few technical issues the use of this site, since I experienced to reload the web site many occasions previous to I may get it to load correctly. I were wondering in case your web host is OK? Not that I’m complaining, but sluggish loading circumstances instances will sometimes have an effect on your placement in google and could harm your high-quality ranking if advertising and ***********|advertising|advertising|advertising and *********** with Adwords. Anyway I am including this RSS to my e-mail and can look out for much extra of your respective intriguing content. Ensure that you update this once more soon..
I am really impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it is rare to see a great blog like this one these days..
Hey there! This is kind of off topic but I need some help from an established blog. Is it very hard to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick. I’m thinking about making my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any ideas or suggestions? Many thanks
Thank you, I have just been searching for info about this subject for ages and yours is the best I’ve discovered till now. But, what about the conclusion? Are you sure about the source?