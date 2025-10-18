Momina Mustehsan returns to social media with serene post

Pakistani singer Momina Mustehsan has made a highly anticipated return to social media after months of inactivity, delighting her followers.

Known for her hit song “Uchiyaan Dewaraan,” Mustehsan shared a peaceful photograph on Instagram, featuring herself seated on a sofa with a scenic backdrop of trees and a clear blue sky. Dressed in a white embroidered frock, her red hair flowing over her shoulders, she exuded poise and grace in her first post since February. The caption, “Just a plant, aspiring to be a tree,” captured the attention of her fans.

Her followers expressed their excitement over her comeback, eagerly anticipating more regular updates. Mustehsan had previously taken a brief social media break in 2021 and had maintained a low profile earlier this year.