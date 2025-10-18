Economy stabilised, country now moving forward to achieve sustained economic growth: PM

Premier Shehbaz says key financial indicators showing positive trends as Pakistan moves towards growth

JAHANIAN: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said Pakistan’s economy had achieved stability, key financial indicators were showing positive trends, and the country was now moving towards sustained growth, remarking that “We are serving Pakistan day and night with hard work, honesty and sincerity.”

Speaking to ministers and lawmakers at the residence of MNA Chaudhry Iftikhar Nazirduirng his visit to Khanewal on Saturday, the prime minister said his government had inherited a difficult economic situation and had to approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to avert default.

He said that over the past one and a half years, both the federal and Punjab governments had served the people effectively, particularly in the wake of floods, and praised Chief Minister Punjab and her team for their performance in health, education, transport and infrastructure development.

The prime minister also paid tribute to the armed forces, saying Pakistan had “defeated India in a four-day war” through the bravery of its soldiers and the prayers of its people. He said the country’s armed forces, led by Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber, had written “a new chapter” with their victory, while the government also achieved diplomatic success by signing a defence pact with Saudi Arabia.

He said the Saudi leadership had reaffirmed its strong ties with Pakistan, and during his recent visit to New York and Washington, he met then US President Donald Trump and, along with leaders of Islamic countries, played a role in ending the violence in Gaza.

“The situation in Gaza was tragic, with women, children and the elderly being martyred as schools and hospitals were destroyed,” he said, adding that the ceasefire was the result of efforts by Islamic countries and President Trump.

Urging political parties to work together for Pakistan’s progress, the prime minister said national unity was essential to achieve the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal.

He said the government’s economic development agenda was being fully supported by Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and congratulated the newly elected Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister, assuring him of full cooperation from the federal government.

The prime minister said the federal government was also extending support to the governments of Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan for the welfare of their people.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif visited the residence of MNA Muhammad Khan Daha in Khanewal to offer Fateha for former Punjab minister Haji Irfan Ahmed Khan Daha. Paying tribute to the late PML-N leader, he described him as a dedicated worker, seasoned politician, and loyal companion whose services would always be remembered.

The prime minister was accompanied by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister of State Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju, Special Assistant Talha Burki, and Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan.

Several PML-N leaders, including MPAs Rana Muhammad Saleem Hanif, Chaudhry Usman Fazal, former MNA Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar, Zohaib Ahmed Khan Daha, and Khanewal Vice President Mian Ikramullah Kamboh, were also present.