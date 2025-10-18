Babar Azam, Naseem Shah set to return to T20I squad

Star batter Babar Azam and pacer Naseem Shah are reportedly set to make their T20I comebacks as Pakistan selectors finalize the squad for the upcoming limited-overs series against South Africa.
Sources confirmed on Friday that no player has been excluded from contention for the series, with all selections to be made based on team needs as Pakistan continues preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.
Babar has not played in T20Is since the 2024 tour of South Africa, while Naseem is set to return to the format after his last appearance against Australia in November 2024.
The selection committee is focused on creating a balanced squad that takes into account both recent performances and long-term strategy for the global tournament.
The three-match T20I series will take place between October 28 and November 1, with the first match in Rawalpindi, followed by two games in Lahore. The white-ball series will continue with three ODIs in Faisalabad from November 4 to 8.
