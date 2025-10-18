NATIONAL

Abducted son of Ziarat assistant commissioner found

By News Desk

ZIARAT: The son of Ziarat Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Afzal, who had been abducted and presumed dead, has been recovered, police confirmed on Friday.

Mustansar Bilal, the son of Assistant Commissioner Afzal, was found in Harnai District of Balochistan and is currently under the care of the Deputy Commissioner of Harnai. However, the Assistant Commissioner remains missing, two months after the abduction, and efforts to secure his release are ongoing.

The father and son were kidnapped by unidentified assailants in Balochistan’s Zizri Valley on August 10, 2025. While reports circulated on September 21, 2025, claiming both were killed, these reports were later denied.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti clarified that the information about the deaths of Assistant Commissioner Afzal and his son was false.

Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Afzal hails from Taunsa Dera Ghazi Khan (DG Khan).

News Desk
