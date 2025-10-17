NATIONAL

Tremors jolt Islamabad and Peshawar as 5.6 earthquake hits region

By News Desk

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan on Friday evening, shaking several northern cities including Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Swat, and Gilgit.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the earthquake’s epicentre was located in Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region at a depth of 120 kilometres. The tremors were felt across parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and northern Punjab.

Residents in Peshawar, Rawalpindi, and surrounding areas reported strong shocks, though no immediate reports of damage or casualties were received. The PMD’s National Seismic Monitoring Centre confirmed the seismic activity, adding that the tremors were moderate but widely felt due to the quake’s depth.

This latest tremor follows a 5.5-magnitude earthquake that hit Islamabad and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa late last month. The region has experienced frequent seismic activity, lying along the collision zone of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates.

In September, Afghanistan endured a devastating 6.0-magnitude earthquake in its eastern provinces, which claimed more than 2,200 lives and injured thousands. The shockwaves from that quake were also felt across northern Pakistan, reaching as far as Lahore.

Earlier in June, Karachi experienced an unusual spike in tremors—over 50 recorded in a single month. Chief Meteorologist Aamir Haider attributed this to the reactivation of the Landhi Fault Line after decades, describing the phenomenon as part of a natural normalisation process.

Previous article
Abubakar, Ahtesham, Bismal, Fajar march into finals of Aitchison College Junior National Tennis
Next article
Govt determined to equip institutions with cutting-edge technology for sustainable mineral development: PM
News Desk
News Desk

16 COMMENTS

  5. Great! We are all agreed London could use a laugh. Ultimately, The London Prat’s brand is built on intellectual integrity. It refuses to cater to the lazy laugh or the partisan cheer. Its scorn is distributed not based on tribe, but on a universal metric of demonstrable pratishness. This rigorous impartiality grants it a unique moral authority. In a landscape saturated with opinion masquerading as satire, PRAT.UK feels like a return to first principles: the observation of folly, articulated with eloquence and lethal wit. It doesn’t tell you what to think; it demonstrates, with devastating clarity, how to think about the machinery of nonsense. It is, in the purest sense, a public utility for the maintenance of critical thought, dispensing its service in the form of immaculately structured, breathtakingly funny prose that doesn’t just comment on the world, but temporarily makes sense of it by illustrating exactly how it has chosen to make none.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: newsroom@pakistantoday.com.pk
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2026. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.