Third round of KP LG by-elections to take place on Oct 19

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Election Commissioner of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Saeed Gul, has directed authorities to ensure foolproof security and administrative arrangements for the third phase of local government by-elections scheduled for October 19, 2025, across seven districts of the province.

Chairing a high-level meeting at his office in Peshawar on Thursday, the commissioner emphasised that voters must be able to exercise their right to vote freely, fairly, and without fear.

The meeting reviewed preparations for the upcoming local government by-polls and was attended by senior officials from the provincial government, police, and other relevant departments. Director Elections Muhammad Nadeem Khan briefed the participants on the logistical, administrative, and security measures finalised for the electoral process.

The meeting was informed that polling will be conducted in seven districts, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Malakand, Shangla, and Upper Dir, where 12 village council seats are currently vacant. All arrangements, including the deployment of staff, printing of ballot papers, and establishment of polling stations, have been completed.

According to the Election Commission, a total of 88,359 voters are registered to cast their ballots in this phase. To facilitate the voting process, 66 polling stations and 201 polling booths have been set up across the districts.

Security officials informed the meeting that 23 polling stations have been declared sensitive, while five have been categorised as highly sensitive, based on security assessments. To address these vulnerabilities, enhanced security arrangements have been made, including the deployment of additional police personnel and installation of CCTV cameras at all sensitive polling stations.

The Provincial Election Commissioner was briefed that security forces, including police and district administration, will remain in constant coordination with the Election Commission to ensure a peaceful and transparent process. All agencies will maintain real-time communication during polling and vote counting.

Saeed Gul emphasised that maintaining law and order and ensuring public confidence in the electoral process were the top priorities of the Election Commission. “It is our collective responsibility to ensure that voters can cast their votes in a safe and conducive environment,” he said.

In addition to security arrangements, the meeting also reviewed administrative protocols. Officials confirmed that control rooms would be established at both the provincial and district levels, which will remain operational round the clock with dedicated staff to monitor developments and address any emerging issues.

These control rooms will coordinate directly with returning officers, polling staff, and local law enforcement agencies to ensure prompt response in case of any complaints, technical issues, or law and order situations.

The meeting additionally reviewed preparations for the upcoming National Assembly by-elections scheduled for November 23, 2025, in NA-1 (Chitral) and NA-18 (Haripur). Director Elections Muhammad Nadeem Khan informed that preliminary arrangements for these by-polls were also underway and that coordination with local administrations had already begun.

Saeed Gul expressed satisfaction with the overall level of preparedness and thanked the provincial government, police, and district administrations for their cooperation. He said that transparent elections strengthen democratic institutions and reaffirm public trust in the system.