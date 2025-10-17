Punjab considers ban on TLP as Section 144 extended across province amid ‘sweeping crackdown’

Section 144 extended till Oct 18, banning all rallies, sit-ins, and public gatherings as TLP faces possible proscription under ATA, assets and bank accounts may be frozen

CM Maryam orders ‘iron-fist’ policy, vows zero tolerance for violence and unrest

Crackdown widens in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad; offices, mosques, and seminaries sealed

Govt stresses action not against religion, but against those disturbing public peace

LAHORE: The Punjab government is considering banning the right-wing Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) following violent protests that left dozens of police personnel injured, even as it extended Section 144 across the province, prohibiting all forms of public gatherings, rallies, processions, and sit-ins.

Officials said the provincial government is weighing the pros and cons of placing the group on the Fourth Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA)—a move that restricts travel, speech, and financial activity of individuals linked to proscribed organisations.

This would mark the second time the party faces a ban, after a brief proscription in 2021 over similar violent demonstrations.

The TLP’s latest protest was meant to march toward Islamabad to stage a demonstration outside the US Embassy in solidarity with Palestinians but quickly turned violent. Clashes erupted in Lahore and Muridke as demonstrators set vehicles ablaze and attacked security personnel, injuring 48 policemen.

Following failed negotiations, police launched a six-hour operation at 3am in Muridke to disperse the mob, leading to mass arrests. The TLP claimed several of its workers were killed and alleged that party chief Saad Rizvi had been shot and injured — though official sources have not confirmed this.

Province under Section 144

With tensions running high, the Punjab government extended Section 144 until October 18, citing security threats and the risk of further unrest.

According to a notification issued by the Home Department, the order bans gatherings of four or more people, restricts the display of weapons, and prohibits the use of loudspeakers except for azan and Friday sermons.

Authorities also banned hate speech, sectarian publications, and provocative material, warning that such gatherings could be exploited by anti-state elements to trigger subversive activities.

The restrictions, however, do not apply to weddings, funerals, or official duties, and the Home Department has directed an awareness campaign to ensure compliance.

Under the ATA proposal, TLP’s assets would be taken over by the Auqaf Department, its social media accounts blocked, bank accounts frozen, and posters and advertisements removed.

The government has also tightened the Loudspeaker Act, giving citizens one month to surrender illegal arms while raising penalties for unlawful weapons to 14 years in prison and a Rs2 million fine.

Crackdown widens across Punjab, Islamabad

Security agencies launched coordinated operations in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad, sealing TLP offices, mosques, and seminaries to prevent further mobilisation ahead of the group’s planned Friday demonstrations.

In Islamabad, authorities sealed the TLP’s central office on Murree Road and closed several affiliated mosques in Bhara Kahu, Athal, and Phulgran. At least five new cases were registered against TLP leaders and workers under multiple legal provisions.

In Lahore, two major mosques in Johar Town and Model Town—including the party’s headquarters—were sealed, with government-appointed clerics placed in charge.

Meanwhile, in Rawalpindi, control of eight mosques and one seminary was handed over to the Auqaf Department, with 5,500 police personnel deployed across the city ahead of Friday prayers. Security checkpoints were set up at entry and exit points, though officials said roads and markets will remain open.

‘Iron-fist’ policy ordered

The measures follow Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s high-level law and order meeting, where she directed officials to adopt an “iron-fist” policy against elements involved in bloodshed, sabotage, and unrest.

Officials reiterated that the government’s actions were not aimed at any religious group, but rather at individuals and organisations with a track record of disturbing public peace.

Authorities have imposed a complete ban on nail-studded sticks, petrol bombs, and weapons during protests, warning that violations of Section 144 would be prosecuted under anti-terrorism and cybercrime laws.

Punjab Inspector General Dr Usman Anwar said anyone instigating violence “will face strict legal consequences,” including up to 14 years in prison. He stressed that normal life would continue across the province, as markets, transport, and businesses remain open under heightened security.