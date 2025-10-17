Pakistan cautions world against India’s unilateral manipulation of transboundary water flows

PM’s advisor warns Rome forum of threats to regional peace from ‘Delhi’s weaponizing water access’

Says India’s actions undermine Indus Waters Treaty, urges global response

ROME: Pakistan on Thursday warned that India’s unilateral manipulation of transboundary water flows constitutes a serious violation of international norms and a threat to sustainable development and regional peace, stressing weaponizing water access or altering shared flows without consensus was “dangerous” and contrary to global commitments

Addressing the Rome Water Dialogue, convened by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Italy, Dr Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah, Advisor to the Prime Minister, said that any attempt to unilaterally alter transboundary water flows or weaponize water access is not only dangerous but contrary to international norms and sustainable development goals.

Representing Pakistan at the global forum—attended by delegates from hundreds of countries, development experts, and civil society leaders—Dr. Shah raised serious concerns over India’s conduct regarding the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

“The Indus Waters Treaty has long been considered a model of cooperation, even during times of conflict between Pakistan and India,” he said. “However, India’s recent unilateral actions to suspend treaty-level engagements risk undermining this crucial framework.”

He stressed that the IWT remains one of the most resilient water-sharing agreements in the world and a rare example of cooperation amid geopolitical tensions. Dr Shah urged the international community to take note of India’s actions, warning that they carry serious implications for transboundary water governance and regional stability.

Calling upon all stakeholders—including international institutions—he emphasized the need to reaffirm treaty integrity, river basin cooperation, and water justice, especially for the 250 million Pakistanis dependent on the Indus Basin for survival and livelihoods.

“The global water crisis is an existential challenge,” he said. “Water is not just about rivers or canals—it is about people, dignity, and life itself.”

Dr Shah reiterated, “Let me be clear—no nation has the moral or legal right to hold another’s water security hostage.”