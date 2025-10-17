How to keep your snapchat memories safe without extra costs

Snapchat has recently informed users that they are limiting the free storage available for the app’s “Memories” feature. This change means that anyone who exceeds the 5GB storage limit will eventually be required to pay a monthly fee to prevent their older snaps from being deleted.
However, Snapchat is offering users a one-year grace period after they first hit the storage limit. Once this period ends, users with an over-limit account will need to subscribe to a 100GB storage plan at $1.99 per month. Otherwise, their most recent memories will be automatically erased.
For those who prefer not to add another monthly subscription, Snapchat provides two free options for saving and storing memories offline.
The first option allows users to share memories directly to their phone’s camera roll in batches. Users can select up to 100 snaps from the Memories section and press the “Export” button to save them to their device. While this method is simple, it can be time-consuming for those with large archives.
The second option involves downloading the full data of Snapchat. By navigating to Settings > My Data, users can request their complete Memories archive. Snapchat will then email them a link to download a .zip file of all their saved snaps, although the time it takes to prepare the file may vary.
These free alternatives ensure that users can preserve years’ worth of memories without adding to their existing stack of digital subscriptions.
