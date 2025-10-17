Govt determined to equip institutions with cutting-edge technology for sustainable mineral development: PM

PM Shehbaz inaugurates upgraded GAR Labs, calls development a major milestone to unlock Pakistan’s vast mineral wealth

Highlights scientific innovation and global collaboration as pillars of mineral sector growth

Laboratory earns ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation, aligning Pakistan with global testing standards

Officials say accreditation will enhance investor confidence, attract foreign mining ventures

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said the modernization of the Geoscience Advanced Research Laboratories (GARL) marked a major milestone in Pakistan’s efforts to unlock its vast mineral wealth through scientific innovation, advanced technology, and international collaboration.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the upgraded GARL complex of the Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP) in Chak Shahzad, the prime minister said the government was determined to equip national institutions with state-of-the-art tools to ensure sustainable and globally competitive development of the mineral sector.

“The modernization of GARL represents a significant stride toward realizing Pakistan’s mineral potential through scientific innovation and global partnership,” the prime minister remarked, reaffirming his government’s commitment to advancing mineral exploration and research on international standards.

Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, federal ministers, and foreign dignitaries attended the ceremony, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Originally established in 1991, the laboratory has now been comprehensively upgraded and awarded ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation — a globally recognized certification of technical competence for testing and calibration. Officials said the accreditation places GARL among international-standard facilities capable of generating high-quality, verifiable data for the global mining and minerals industry.

The upgraded facility will now produce analytical data in line with international reporting frameworks such as the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) and the National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) codes. This capability will enable mining companies to carry out precise resource estimations and attract foreign investment by providing transparent and credible data to international stakeholders.

According to GSP officials, the modernization would substantially enhance investor confidence by providing reliable geological and mineralogical data required for large-scale projects and partnerships with global financial institutions and mining corporations.

Building on more than three decades of scientific legacy, the revitalized GARL complex is set to serve as a state-of-the-art hub for mineral research, exploration, and technological development. The initiative, the officials added, reflects Pakistan’s renewed focus on harnessing its natural resources to support economic growth, industrial expansion, and long-term national development.