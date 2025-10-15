NATIONAL

Internet speed fully restored after completion of undersea cable repair, PTCL says

By News Desk

The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has confirmed that repair work on a repeater in an undersea cable has been successfully completed. The maintenance, which started on the morning of October 14, was conducted by the International Cable Consortium.

As a result of the repair, internet speeds and connectivity across Pakistan have now been fully restored, with the network reportedly operating at optimal levels. PTCL assured users that overall online access has improved nationwide.

Prior to the repair, PTCL had informed the public of potential slowdowns or partial service disruptions due to maintenance on one of its submarine cables. The company explained that the international cable consortium was responsible for fixing the faulty repeater in the system.

Pakistan has experienced several internet interruptions over the years, often caused by issues with submarine cables. However, authorities have committed to enhancing the country’s connectivity in the coming months, with plans to introduce 5G services in major cities.

