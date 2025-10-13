KARACHI

Three women killed, one injured as speeding car overturns on Shahrah-e-Faisal

By News Desk

KARACHI: Three women lost their lives and a young man was injured after a speeding car overturned near Star Gate on Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal on Sunday morning, police reported.

According to initial findings, the driver of the car, registered as BGQ-469, lost control of the steering wheel due to overspeeding. The vehicle struck the footpath, flipped over, and landed on the opposite side of the road, leaving all four occupants critically injured.

Airport Police Section Officer Rehan Zeb said the accident was caused by reckless driving. “The car was moving at high speed when the driver lost control. One woman died at the scene, while two others and a man were taken to the hospital in critical condition,” he stated.

The victims were shifted to Jinnah Hospital, where two more women succumbed to their injuries. The deceased were identified as 50-year-old Asma, her 19-year-old daughter Muntaha, and 22-year-old niece Faryal Shayan. The injured, Owais, is a relative of the victims. All were residents of Liaquat Market in Malir and were traveling from Drigh Road toward Malir when the accident occurred.

Police said the car was completely destroyed in the crash. After completing legal formalities, the bodies were handed over to the family. An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.

