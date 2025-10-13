Police file terrorism case against TLP after deadly Muridke clashes

ISLAMABAD: Chaos gripped Muridke on Monday following violent clashes reported between Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) supporters and police as conflicting reports emerged over the whereabouts and condition of TLP chief Saad Rizvi.
Police have registered a terrorism case against leaders and workers of TLP following violent clashes in Muridke that left a police officer dead and several vehicles damaged.
According to a First Information Report (FIR) filed at the Muridke City Police Station, TLP activists allegedly attacked a police party during protests, resisted official duty, and engaged in widespread rioting.
The case has been registered under multiple serious charges, including Sections 6 and 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997, as well as Sections 302 (murder), 435 (mischief by fire), and 431 (damage to public infrastructure) of the Pakistan Penal Code.
Police said the protesters “martyred the SHO of the Factory Area Police Station” and set fire to government and private vehicles. They also allegedly spread chaos and carried out “anti-state activities” during the protest.
The FIR, lodged by Sub-Inspector Muhammad Saleem Tahir, accuses TLP workers of using violence to obstruct law enforcement and create panic in the area. “Armed protesters attacked the police with sticks, stones, and firearms,” the report stated, adding that weapons and ammunition were later recovered from the scene.
Law enforcement agencies have tightened security across Muridke as tensions remain high following the deadly confrontation. Additional police contingents have been deployed, and raids are reportedly underway to arrest those involved in the violence.
Authorities said that investigations are ongoing and further arrests are expected in the coming days.
Earlier, TLP supporters claimed Rizvi was taken away on a motorbike after being injured during the confrontation. According to the claim, the area was later washed and cleared by authorities, while the bodies of deceased TLP workers were reportedly moved from the scene in containers.
Eyewitnesses reported that several TLP supporters fled into nearby streets during the clashes, with protesters falling to their deaths while escaping. The clashes left widespread destruction in Muridke, with parts of the vegetable market torched and nearly a dozen vehicles burned.
Qadeer, the in-charge of THQ Hospital Muridke, told journalists that around 150 injured individuals were brought to the facility on Monday, all suffering from gunshot wounds to various parts of their bodies. He said that the injured included both TLP workers and civilians. Except for nineteen patients, all were referred to Lahore.
The nineteen critically wounded were later shifted to Lahore’s Mayo Hospital once their condition stabilised. The hospital spokesperson added that the police did not hand over the body of any deceased person to the hospital.
Despite widespread speculation, no official source, including the police or TLP representatives, has confirmed Rizvi’s current location or condition. During the day, countrywide protests erupted after TLP claimed he was shot and injured.
The announcement triggered immediate demonstrations across major cities, with protesters blocking key routes and burning tires.
After a day of heightened tension, life in Sheikhupura and Muridke has begun returning to normal. With the end of the TLP sit-ins, activity has resumed in Sheikhupura’s Bathi Chowk and Muridke’s Food Street, while highways connecting Sheikhupura to other cities have also reopened for traffic.
