Reviving Pak-Bangladesh ties

I recently spent a week in Dhaka and was deeply moved by the warmth and generosity of our Bangladeshi brethren. From immigration counters to professional circles, every interaction carried a genuine sense of fraternity — a reminder that despite the difficult history we share, the peoples of Pakistan and Bangladesh remain bound by cultural ties and a desire to move forward. The whole experience reaffirmed my belief that the future of our relations lies in goodwill, respect and meaningful collaboration.

I had gone there to attend a conference which focused on business and tourism opportunities in the two countries, and the discourse with professionals, associates and clients highlighted the immense potential for expanding trade and investment between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

For such a cooperation to flourish, the protection of intellectual property rights (IPRs) has surfaced as a vital element. In today’s interconnected economy, IPRs are no longer peripheral — they represent the very foundation of innovation, investor confidence, and sustainable growth.

Robust frameworks ensure that entre-preneurs, creators and businesses on both sides are able to innovate securely, and engage in fair, mutually beneficial partnerships.

I returned with the firm conviction that enhanced economic cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh is not only possible, but is, in fact, necessary for overall regional prosperity. Trade has the unique capacity to create bonds where politics cannot, and IPR protection provides the tools to make those bonds durable and equitable.

My interactions with people in Dhaka left me with a lasting impression of the Bangladeshi people’s readiness to turn a new leaf, and to move towards current and future opportunities.

It is now for us to reciprocate and to recognise our shared heritage. Our shared past should not be a reminder of divisions — perceived or otherwise. It should act as a platform for collaboration rooted in respect, creativity and economic growth.

If we can anchor our relations in these principles, the years ahead will open a new chapter — one shaped not by the shadows of the past, but by mutual prosperity, trust and enduring partnership.

KARIMULLAH ADENI

KARACHI