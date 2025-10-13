Pakistan athletics federation imposes lifetime ban on Arshad Nadeem’s coach 

The Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) has taken strict disciplinary action against two officials of the Punjab Athletics Association following serious constitutional violations. In a meeting held on October 10, 2025, chaired by Brigadier (R) Wajahat Hussain, President AFP, the Executive Committee decided to permanently ban Salman Butt, a former office bearer of the association, from all athletics-related activities.
The federation stated that Butt, who is also a signatory to the AFP Constitution, committed gross breaches of its provisions. He is now prohibited for life from serving or participating as an athlete, coach, or official at any level, whether national or international.
Similarly, Habib Shah, former Secretary of the Punjab Athletics Association, has been banned for 10 years for his involvement in similar violations.
The committee also nullified the Punjab Athletics Association’s elections held on August 31, 2025, declaring them illegal and unconstitutional. According to the AFP, the elections were announced only two days prior, violating the 21-day notice period required under its Constitution. The Senior Vice President of the association reportedly remained unaware of the election schedule until a day before, further highlighting the lack of transparency.
Terming the entire process a deliberate attempt to undermine the federation’s Constitution, the AFP formed a Management Committee led by Madam Shahida Khanum, Senior Vice President AFP, to oversee the association’s operations and organize new, transparent elections.
Reaffirming its commitment to accountability and fair governance, the federation emphasized that all activities will continue to be conducted strictly under its constitutional framework to promote integrity and discipline within Pakistan’s athletics community.
