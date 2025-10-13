Crowds rush to Korangi causeway after social media claims of gold discovery

KARACHI: Dozens of people from across Karachi have been flocking to the Korangi causeway after rumors spread on social media that the area’s soil contains gold particles. The frenzy has drawn residents from various parts of the city, including Surjani, New Karachi, Sher Shah, Nagan, and Korangi, all hoping to strike it rich.

Armed with spades, sieves, and muslin cloths, men, women, and even children have been seen digging small and large pits near the causeway. Many arrived on motorcycles, rickshaws, and taxis, collecting soil which they then sieve and wash in search of traces of precious metals.

According to some individuals at the site, the soil appears to contain specks of gold, brass, and iron. One participant said he and his family had been searching for three days. “We don’t know whose fortune will shine in gold and whose will turn out to be brass,” he remarked with a hopeful smile.

Authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the matter, but the unusual rush—sparked entirely by social media speculation—has turned the Korangi causeway into an unexpected hub of gold fever in Karachi