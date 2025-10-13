Crowds rush to Korangi causeway after social media claims of gold discovery

KARACHI: Dozens of people from across Karachi have been flocking to the Korangi causeway after rumors spread on social media that the area’s soil contains gold particles. The frenzy has drawn residents from various parts of the city, including Surjani, New Karachi, Sher Shah, Nagan, and Korangi, all hoping to strike it rich.
Armed with spades, sieves, and muslin cloths, men, women, and even children have been seen digging small and large pits near the causeway. Many arrived on motorcycles, rickshaws, and taxis, collecting soil which they then sieve and wash in search of traces of precious metals.
According to some individuals at the site, the soil appears to contain specks of gold, brass, and iron. One participant said he and his family had been searching for three days. “We don’t know whose fortune will shine in gold and whose will turn out to be brass,” he remarked with a hopeful smile.
Authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the matter, but the unusual rush—sparked entirely by social media speculation—has turned the Korangi causeway into an unexpected hub of gold fever in Karachi
u6o4bb
zg3ok1
yce9ld
Hello! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after browsing through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back frequently!
Yeah bookmaking this wasn’t a speculative conclusion outstanding post! .
I’m curious to find out what blog system you are using? I’m having some small security issues with my latest site and I’d like to find something more secure. Do you have any suggestions?
As soon as I observed this internet site I went on reddit to share some of the love with them.
I’ve been surfing on-line greater than 3 hours as of late, but I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s lovely worth sufficient for me. Personally, if all webmasters and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will be much more helpful than ever before.
Hi! This post could not be written any better! Reading this post reminds me of my previous room mate! He always kept talking about this. I will forward this write-up to him. Fairly certain he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!
After study a few of the blog posts on your website now, and I truly like your way of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark website list and will be checking back soon. Pls check out my web site as well and let me know what you think.