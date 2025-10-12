Qatari officials killed in car crash near Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh, embassy says

According to security sources, the car carrying Qatari diplomats overturns on road 50 km from city

EGYPT: Three employees of Qatar’s Amiri Diwan, its top government body, were killed in a car crash near Egypt’s Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, Qatar’s embassy in Egypt said in a post on X on Sunday.

The embassy said two others were wounded and were receiving necessary medical treatment at the city’s hospital.

Earlier, two security sources told Reuters that a car carrying Qatari diplomats overturned on a curve on a road 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the city.

According to Aljazeera News, the embassy said the diplomats lost their lives while carrying out official duties. Two other officials were injured in the accident and are currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Sharm el-Sheikh.

“The Embassy of the State of Qatar in Cairo extends its heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies to the families of the deceased, praying that God envelops them in His vast mercy, accepts them in Paradise, and grants the injured a speedy recovery,” the statement read.

Sharm el-Sheikh recently hosted ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas aimed at ending the Gaza war. The resort city is also set to host a global summit on Monday to finalise the truce agreement.

The accident came a few days after officials from Qatar, Turkey and Egypt participated in indirect talks in Sharm el-Sheikh earlier this week that led to the agreement between Israel and Hamas on the first phase of U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to end the war in Gaza.

The Egyptian city is set to host a global summit on Monday aimed at finalising the agreement.