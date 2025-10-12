NATIONAL

Pakistan Army thwarts ‘attempted infiltration,’ responds strongly to unprovoked Afghan firing

By Staff Report
  • Unprovoked firing reported at multiple border sectors from Angoor Adda, Bajaur, Kurram, Dir, Chitral, to Baramcha and Khar Lachi
  • Security sources say attack aimed at aiding Khawarij infiltration into Pakistan
  • Several Afghan positions destroyed as fighters flee amid retaliatory fire
  • Interior minister vows firm response, says ‘Afghanistan being answered with stones for stones’

ISLAMABAD/PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Army on Saturday said it delivered a swift and “befitting” response to what security sources described as unprovoked firing by Afghan forces at multiple locations along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, thwarting an attempted infiltration by militants and destroying several Afghan posts.

The alert and prepared troops, the sources said, repelled coordinated assaults across several border sectors—Angoor Adda, Bajaur, Kurram, Dir, Chitral (KP) and Baramcha (Balochistan)—after gunfire that, according to officials, was aimed at facilitating the illegal entry of Khawarij (the state term for the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan).

The Army response, officials added, targeted multiple Afghan positions, destroyed several border posts and resulted in heavy enemy casualties; they said dozens of Afghan fighters and foreign militants were killed and that Taliban fighters abandoned posts in panic.

“The Pakistan Army immediately gave a strong and effective response and targeted several Afghan posts,” one security source told reporters. “Bodies were left behind as the militants fled; posts were deserted.”

The exchanges, the sources noted, were still ongoing late Saturday. Troops along the western frontier were reported to be on high alert as retaliatory operations continued in some sectors.

The cross-border firing coincided with a diplomatically sensitive moment: Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister was on an official visit to India, a development Islamabad flagged as concerning. Security officials said the timing and coordination of the strikes, together with reported militant movement along the border, raised serious questions about the role of Afghan forces in facilitating cross-border militancy.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the “unprovoked firing” on civilian-populated areas inside Pakistan and termed the attacks a breach of international law. “The firing on civilian populations is an open breach of international law,” he said, commending the armed forces for an “immediate and effective response.”

Naqvi reiterated Islamabad’s resolve to defend territorial integrity. “Pakistan reserves the right to defend its territorial integrity against any act of aggression,” he said, adding that any attempt to aid Khawarij infiltration “will be met with a firm and proportionate response.” Using a local idiom to underline the message, he said, “Our forces are alert, and Afghanistan is being answered with stones for stones.”

The interior minister also hinted at external involvement behind the latest hostilities. “The pattern of fire and blood we are witnessing in Afghanistan has connections to our perennial enemies,” he said, without naming any state. He warned Kabul against what he described as provocative actions and vowed decisive measures if they continued, saying Pakistan would not hesitate to respond firmly.

Military spokespeople declined to elaborate on specific strike locations or casualty figures. In Peshawar, Defence sources confirmed that counter-fire had targeted several enemy positions and that operations were being conducted in coordination with local commanders to prevent infiltration and protect border communities.

Officials emphasised that Pakistan’s response was defensive and aimed at protecting civilians and border posts from incursions. Security briefings were underway in Islamabad as authorities monitored developments and coordinated humanitarian and security measures for affected areas.

The latest exchanges are the most serious in recent weeks and come amid an atmosphere of heightened bilateral tension over cross-border militancy. Islamabad has repeatedly accused anti-Pakistan militants of using Afghan territory as a base for attacks; Kabul has routinely denied providing sanctuaries and, in recent weeks, accused Pakistan of violating Afghan airspace during counter-military operations.

As night fell, Army units remained positioned along vulnerable stretches of the frontier and commanders stressed readiness to respond to any further aggression. Civil and military authorities urged residents in border districts to remain calm and to follow guidance from local administrations while security forces continued clearance and containment operations.

