Pakistan Army thwarts ‘attempted infiltration,’ responds strongly to unprovoked Afghan firing

- Unprovoked firing reported at multiple border sectors from Angoor Adda, Bajaur, Kurram, Dir, Chitral, to Baramcha and Khar Lachi
- Security sources say attack aimed at aiding Khawarij infiltration into Pakistan
- Several Afghan positions destroyed as fighters flee amid retaliatory fire
- Interior minister vows firm response, says ‘Afghanistan being answered with stones for stones’
ISLAMABAD/PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Army on Saturday said it delivered a swift and “befitting” response to what security sources described as unprovoked firing by Afghan forces at multiple locations along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, thwarting an attempted infiltration by militants and destroying several Afghan posts.
The alert and prepared troops, the sources said, repelled coordinated assaults across several border sectors—Angoor Adda, Bajaur, Kurram, Dir, Chitral (KP) and Baramcha (Balochistan)—after gunfire that, according to officials, was aimed at facilitating the illegal entry of Khawarij (the state term for the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan).
The Army response, officials added, targeted multiple Afghan positions, destroyed several border posts and resulted in heavy enemy casualties; they said dozens of Afghan fighters and foreign militants were killed and that Taliban fighters abandoned posts in panic.
Local journalists confirmed that tribal people of Kurram are going to the frontline to defend the territory against the #Taliban .
3 military posts of Taliban are destroyed by pakArmy pic.twitter.com/2lrIMYVvIG
— Zeitung (@Himat75) October 11, 2025
“The Pakistan Army immediately gave a strong and effective response and targeted several Afghan posts,” one security source told reporters. “Bodies were left behind as the militants fled; posts were deserted.”
The exchanges, the sources noted, were still ongoing late Saturday. Troops along the western frontier were reported to be on high alert as retaliatory operations continued in some sectors.
Pakistan has carried out precise retaliatory strikes targeting terrorist hideouts in Baramcha (Zhob) and Angoor Ada, across the Pakistan-Afghanistan International Border.
The strikes were aimed at elements of Daesh, ISKP, and TTP (FAK), following unprovoked aggression by Afghan… pic.twitter.com/f8Uoa4U7qa
— The Balochistan Diaries (TBD) (@BalochDiaries) October 11, 2025
The cross-border firing coincided with a diplomatically sensitive moment: Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister was on an official visit to India, a development Islamabad flagged as concerning. Security officials said the timing and coordination of the strikes, together with reported militant movement along the border, raised serious questions about the role of Afghan forces in facilitating cross-border militancy.
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the “unprovoked firing” on civilian-populated areas inside Pakistan and termed the attacks a breach of international law. “The firing on civilian populations is an open breach of international law,” he said, commending the armed forces for an “immediate and effective response.”
Naqvi reiterated Islamabad’s resolve to defend territorial integrity. “Pakistan reserves the right to defend its territorial integrity against any act of aggression,” he said, adding that any attempt to aid Khawarij infiltration “will be met with a firm and proportionate response.” Using a local idiom to underline the message, he said, “Our forces are alert, and Afghanistan is being answered with stones for stones.”
🚨 Pakistani forces delivered a strong retaliatory response to Afghan border troops’ fire – Kurram, destroying at least two Afghan posts and reportedly killing five Afghan soldiers in the exchange. pic.twitter.com/FE1DmInJOe
— Eagle Eye (@zarrar_11PK) October 11, 2025
The interior minister also hinted at external involvement behind the latest hostilities. “The pattern of fire and blood we are witnessing in Afghanistan has connections to our perennial enemies,” he said, without naming any state. He warned Kabul against what he described as provocative actions and vowed decisive measures if they continued, saying Pakistan would not hesitate to respond firmly.
Military spokespeople declined to elaborate on specific strike locations or casualty figures. In Peshawar, Defence sources confirmed that counter-fire had targeted several enemy positions and that operations were being conducted in coordination with local commanders to prevent infiltration and protect border communities.
Officials emphasised that Pakistan’s response was defensive and aimed at protecting civilians and border posts from incursions. Security briefings were underway in Islamabad as authorities monitored developments and coordinated humanitarian and security measures for affected areas.
The latest exchanges are the most serious in recent weeks and come amid an atmosphere of heightened bilateral tension over cross-border militancy. Islamabad has repeatedly accused anti-Pakistan militants of using Afghan territory as a base for attacks; Kabul has routinely denied providing sanctuaries and, in recent weeks, accused Pakistan of violating Afghan airspace during counter-military operations.
As night fell, Army units remained positioned along vulnerable stretches of the frontier and commanders stressed readiness to respond to any further aggression. Civil and military authorities urged residents in border districts to remain calm and to follow guidance from local administrations while security forces continued clearance and containment operations.
Hello! This post could not be written any better!
Reading through this post reminds me of my old room mate!
He always kept chatting about this. I will forward this article to
him. Pretty sure he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!
Fake news, pakistan suffered alot
Great article, thank you for sharing these insights! I’ve tested many methods for building backlinks, and what really worked for me was using AI-powered automation. With us, we can scale link building in a safe and efficient way. It’s amazing to see how much time this saves compared to manual outreach.
Great article, thank you for sharing these insights! I’ve tested many methods for building backlinks, and what really worked for me was using AI-powered automation. With us, we can scale link building in a safe and efficient way. It’s amazing to see how much time this saves compared to manual outreach.
Excellent post however , I was wanting to know if you could
write a litte more on this subject? I’d be very grateful
if you could elaborate a little bit more. Bless you!
Great information. Lucky me I ran across your website by
accident (stumbleupon). I have bookmarked it for later!
I read this article fully concerning the resemblance of newest and preceding
technologies, it’s amazing article.
This is my first time visit at here and i am actually impressed to read everthing at single
place.
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know so much about this, like you wrote
the book in it or something. I think that you can do with some pics
to drive the message home a bit, but instead of that, this is excellent blog.
An excellent read. I will definitely be back.
Mislim-Muslim Killing / fight is triggered by the 3rd country! Don’t you understand brothers?
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you
knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter
updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with
something like this. Please let me know
if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
Howdy very nice web site!! Man .. Excellent .. Amazing ..
I will bookmark your website and take the feeds additionally?
I’m satisfied to search out so many useful info here within the publish, we
want work out more techniques on this regard, thank you for sharing.
. . . . .
First off I would like to say wonderful blog! I had
a quick question in which I’d like to ask if you do not mind.
I was interested to find out how you center yourself and clear
your thoughts prior to writing. I’ve had difficulty clearing my mind in getting my thoughts out.
I do take pleasure in writing however it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are
wasted just trying to figure out how to begin. Any recommendations or tips?
Thanks!
We are a gaggle of volunteers and starting
a brand new scheme in our community. Your site provided us with helpful information to work on. You’ve done
a formidable activity and our whole community can be grateful to you.
I do believe all the ideas you have introduced on your post.
They are really convincing and can definitely work. Still, the posts are too brief for novices.
May you please extend them a bit from subsequent time? Thanks for the post.
Aw, this was a really nice post. Taking the time and actual effort to make a very good article… but what can I say… I procrastinate a lot and don’t
seem to get anything done.
Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up.
The words in your content seem to be running off the screen in Chrome.
I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with browser compatibility
but I figured I’d post to let you know. The design look great though!
Hope you get the issue solved soon. Cheers
I think the admin of this web site is genuinely
working hard in favor of his web page, since here every material is quality based material.
Thank you, I have just been looking for information about
this subject for a while and yours is the best I’ve found out so far.
But, what about the bottom line? Are you sure about the
supply?
Hi there, just wanted to say, I enjoyed this article.
It was helpful. Keep on posting!
Hello, i think that i noticed you visited my website so i got here to go back
the favor?.I am trying to in finding things to improve my website!I suppose its ok to use some of your ideas!!
hey there and thank you for your information – I’ve definitely picked up anything
new from right here. I did however expertise some technical issues using
this site, since I experienced to reload the web site
many times previous to I could get it to load
correctly. I had been wondering if your hosting is
OK? Not that I’m complaining, but sluggish loading instances
times will very frequently affect your placement in google and
can damage your high quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords.
Anyway I am adding this RSS to my e-mail and could look
out for a lot more of your respective intriguing content.
Make sure you update this again very soon.
That is a great tip especially to those new to the blogosphere.
Brief but very precise info… Many thanks for sharing this one.
A must read post!
Fantastic beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your website, how can i subscribe for a blog
site? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted
of this your broadcast provided bright clear idea
I would like to thank you for the efforts you have put in penning this blog.
I really hope to see the same high-grade blog posts by you later on as well.
In fact, your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get
my own, personal website now 😉
I was wondering if you ever considered changing the structure of your
website? Its very well written; I love what youve
got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could
connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or 2 images.
Maybe you could space it out better?
You really make it seem so easy along with your presentation but
I in finding this topic to be really one thing which I feel I
would by no means understand. It kind of feels too complex and very vast for me.
I am taking a look forward in your next put up,
I will attempt to get the grasp of it!
It’s great that you are getting ideas from this paragraph as well as from our discussion made at this place.
Fine way of telling, and fastidious paragraph to get information on the topic of my presentation topic,
which i am going to deliver in institution of higher education.
Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts as long as I provide
credit and sources back to your webpage? My blog is in the exact same area of
interest as yours and my visitors would truly benefit from a lot of the information you provide
here. Please let me know if this okay with you. Appreciate it!
We’re a gaggle of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community.
Your site offered us with useful info to work on. You’ve performed an impressive job and our entire community might be grateful to you.
I’ve been browsing online more than 2 hours today, yet I never found any interesting
article like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all webmasters
and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will be a lot
more useful than ever before.
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here.
The sketch is tasteful, your authored material stylish. nonetheless,
you command get bought an impatience over that you wish
be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably
come more formerly again as exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case
you shield this increase.
What’s up, I log on to your blog regularly. Your story-telling style is witty,
keep up the good work!
If you are going for finest contents like me, only pay a visit this website
daily since it provides quality contents, thanks
This post presents clear idea in favor of the new viewers of blogging,
that really how to do blogging.
Hi, this weekend is fastidious designed for me, as this occasion i am reading this fantastic
informative piece of writing here at my home.
Currently it appears like BlogEngine is the best blogging platform available right now.
(from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re using on your blog?
Can you tell us more about this? I’d love to
find out some additional information.
I needed to thank you for this great read!!
I definitely enjoyed every bit of it. I have you bookmarked to look at new things you post…
Hey very nice blog!
Tremendous issues here. I am very glad to peer your post.
Thanks so much and I’m looking ahead to touch you. Will you
please drop me a mail?
Hi friends, nice post and fastidious arguments commented here, I
am actually enjoying by these.
Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this blog.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very hard to get that “perfect balance”
between usability and visual appeal. I must say you’ve done a superb
job with this. In addition, the blog loads super fast for me on Chrome.
Excellent Blog!
Hi it’s me, I am also visiting this web site on a regular basis, this
web site is actually pleasant and the users are actually sharing fastidious
thoughts.
Thanks a lot for sharing this with all folks you really recognize what you’re
speaking approximately! Bookmarked. Kindly additionally visit
my website =). We could have a link exchange arrangement among us
WOW just what I was looking for. Came here by
searching for maxcoil mattress singapore
Your mode of explaining all in this paragraph is truly fastidious,
all be able to effortlessly know it, Thanks a lot.
Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few
of the pictures aren’t loading properly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue.
I’ve tried it in two different web browsers and both show the same results.
Hi my family member! I wish to say that this post is amazing, nice written and come with almost all significant infos.
I’d like to look more posts like this .
Article writing is also a excitement, if you be familiar with afterward you can write otherwise it is difficult
to write.
A fascinating discussion is definitely worth comment.
There’s no doubt that that you should publish more about this issue, it may not be a taboo matter but generally people don’t discuss such topics.
To the next! Kind regards!!
I could not resist commenting. Exceptionally well written!
If you would like to increase your familiarity only keep visiting this site and
be updated with the most recent gossip posted here.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into
starting my own blog and was wondering what
all is required to get setup? I’m assuming having a blog like yours
would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very web savvy so I’m not 100% certain. Any
tips or advice would be greatly appreciated. Thanks
Can you tell us more about this? I’d like to find out more details.