Nine killed, 1,686 injured in 1,418 road crashes across Punjab in 24 hours

- ESD reports says 76% of crashes involved motorbikes, highlighting safety and enforcement gaps
- Lahore tops the list with 232 crashes, followed by Faisalabad and Multan
LAHORE: The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1,418 road traffic crashes (RTCs) across all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours, leaving nine people dead and 1,686 injured, according to official data released on Sunday.
Of the total injured, 786 seriously wounded victims were shifted to hospitals, while 900 with minor injuries were treated on-site by Rescue 1122 medical teams, easing pressure on health facilities.
Motorbikes accounted for a staggering 76% of the total accidents, underscoring the urgent need for stricter traffic law enforcement and improved lane discipline to curb the rising trend of RTCs in the province.
Data revealed that among the victims were 934 drivers, including 77 underage drivers, 182 pedestrians, and 579 passengers. Lahore topped the list with 232 crashes affecting 277 people, followed by Faisalabad (90 crashes, 96 victims) and Multan (85 crashes, 103 victims).
A total of 1,695 victims were affected—1,361 males and 334 females. Age-wise analysis showed 337 victims were under 18, 867 between 18 and 40, and 491 above 40 years.
The ESD report further detailed the types of vehicles involved: 1,471 motorbikes, 83 auto-rickshaws, 149 motorcars, 27 vans, 18 passenger buses, 35 trucks, and 141 other vehicles, including slow-moving carts.
