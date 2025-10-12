LAUNCH OF VANTAGE GAMES: REPOSITIONING YOUTH SPORTS IN PAKISTAN

ISLAMABAD: Vantage Games has been officially launched, offering Pakistan’s first structured national platform for children and youth, covering school, college, university sports.

Accessible at www.vantagegames.org, the platform aims at addressing the fragmented, under-funded, and neglected grass roots through injection of professionalism and imagination; one that creates structure, promotes scalability, and affords continuity through year-round opportunities for millions of young Pakistanis, repositioning sports as a central part of community life and society.

Ensuring nation-wide coverage, Vantage Games has already included students from within the entire eco-system of public sector educational boards of the country.

Making the platform truly youth-inclusive, representation from private sector, madrassas and out-of-school-children is growing at phenomenal pace. Gender inclusion and making safe public places accessible for the youth are amongst the foremost objectives of the Games.

Sharing its key features, Haider Ali Daud, Founder of Vantage Games elaborated that “It is time for action to bring youth-centric, sports-first culture to the grass roots.

Through Vantage Games, an apolitical sports motivated team of professionals is working towards restoring the pride of children and youth by engaging them and their mentors/ coaches year-round through the connected pillars of Vantage Games of talent identification, human and institutional development, talent development and promotion, and sports engagement.

This way, both the individual and the surrounding environment will benefit in a holistic manner. The hall mark of Vantage Games is its phenomenal outreach and meritocracy that will ensure the deserving receive opportunity, training, projection and pathways. We cannot achieve this without our many partners and collaborators, the network of which is growing by the day.”

Vantage Games is co-managed by Strawberry Sports Management and Pakistan Sports Alliance.

For queries: info@vantagegames.org