Internet suspended, twin cities sealed amid TLP protest; clashes with police reported

ISLAMABAD: Authorities in Islamabad and Rawalpindi implemented sweeping security measures on Friday as the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) launched its protest march from Lahore, aiming to reach the federal capital to stage an anti-Israeli demonstration outside the United States embassy.

The protest, which began in Lahore on Friday morning, quickly turned confrontational as demonstrators clashed with law enforcement personnel while attempting to remove barricades in the city’s Chauburji Chowk area.

According to an Edhi Foundation spokesperson, several policemen were injured in the skirmishes and were transported to various hospitals for treatment by rescue volunteers.

TLP spokesperson Usman Naushahi said that one protester was killed and 22 others were injured during the clashes. He alleged that the police resorted to excessive force in an attempt to disperse the demonstrators.

Witnesses reported that the protesters, chanting religious slogans and carrying party flags, tried to push past multiple security blockades set up to restrict their movement beyond central Lahore. Police contingents equipped with riot gear, water cannons, and tear gas were stationed across the city to prevent the rally from spilling into major traffic corridors.

The protest comes amid heightened political tension and growing security concerns. Ahead of the march, the United States embassy in Islamabad had issued an advisory for American citizens, warning of “planned protest activity across Pakistan on October 10.” The embassy advised its citizens to avoid large gatherings and remain aware of their surroundings, cautioning that the protests might lead to traffic disruptions and possible violence.

The embassy stated that its consulates general in Lahore, Karachi, and Peshawar were closely monitoring the situation, noting that the duration of the protests was uncertain.

As the situation escalated in Lahore, State Minister for Interior Affairs Tallal Chaudhry condemned the violence, asserting that mob politics would not be tolerated. Addressing a press conference, he said that while peaceful protest was a constitutional right, it must be exercised within the bounds of law and order.

“The government and the state are absolutely clear that the right to protest is fundamental, but it comes with certain terms and conditions,” he said. “Mob rule has no place in Pakistan. Those who bring violence and chaos to the streets only damage the nation’s image.”

The minister claimed that the TLP had a history of violent protests and said the group’s activities were once again turning confrontational. “They have previously attacked law enforcement officers, resulting in deaths and widespread destruction,” he said.

Chaudhry said that police personnel deployed to control the situation were unarmed except for standard anti-riot equipment. “The DIG overseeing the operation had guards without firearms,” he added, dismissing the TLP’s allegations of state brutality.

The minister further accused the group of misusing religious spaces for political activity. “They are using their office and even a mosque to organize these attacks, which is a violation of sanctity,” he said. He claimed that the protesters had employed improvised weapons, including glass balls, nails embedded in tennis balls, and chemicals. “They fire these like slingshots at police and Rangers personnel,” he said, confirming that over a dozen security officials had been injured.

Chaudhry questioned the motive of the protest, pointing out that a peace pact had recently been reached between Hamas and Israel. “If Gaza’s people are satisfied with this development, then what is the purpose of this demonstration?” he asked.

Meanwhile, Lahore police officials said that they refrained from using force against the protesters despite provocations. “The crowd of around 2,000 people left its Samanabad office and reached Ravi Road without resistance,” one senior officer said, adding that multiple blockades were in place to prevent further advancement.

In anticipation of the march’s arrival in Islamabad, the Ministry of Interior on Thursday night directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to suspend mobile internet services in Islamabad and Rawalpindi from midnight until further notice. The directive, issued on October 9, instructed the PTA to coordinate with local administrations and police to ensure compliance.

Although the ministry did not specify a reason for the suspension, officials confirmed that it was part of broader precautionary measures to prevent the spread of misinformation and to aid in crowd control.

Road closures and diversions were also enforced across the twin cities. Containers were placed at key intersections and entry points, particularly around the Faizabad Interchange, a historic site of previous TLP sit-ins. According to official sources, around 500 shipping containers were deployed to seal off the Red Zone and other sensitive areas, including Attaturk Avenue, Margalla Road, Khayaban-e-Suharwardy, and Third Avenue.

Additional blockades were established at Serena Chowk, Express Chowk, Nadra Chowk, Faisal Avenue, and near Zero Point. Entry points into the capital from Rawat T-Cross, Chungi No. 26, and Faizabad were also sealed.

The Islamabad Traffic Police issued a detailed diversion plan and announced that heavy vehicles would not be allowed to enter the city until further orders. Commuters were advised to use alternate routes.

The metro bus and electric bus services on 21 routes were suspended Thursday evening and remained halted on Friday. Educational institutions in the vicinity of Faizabad and the Red Zone were also closed for the day.

In Rawalpindi, Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code was imposed until October 11 to prevent public gatherings and maintain order. Over 6,500 security personnel, including police, Punjab Constabulary, traffic officers, and the newly formed Riot Management Police, were deployed throughout the city.

The capital police also detained several local TLP leaders and activists as a preventive measure. Official sources confirmed that around 280 individuals had been taken into custody since Thursday.

Authorities said armoured personnel carriers, anti-riot vehicles, and supplies of tear gas and rubber bullets had been positioned at sensitive points. “We are prepared for any contingency,” one police official said.

Earlier, violence had also been reported in Punjab following a police raid on TLP’s headquarters in an attempt to arrest party chief Saad Rizvi. The clashes left several people injured, including a dozen policemen.

Following the incident, the Punjab Home Department imposed Section 144 across the province for 10 days, citing credible intelligence reports warning of possible terrorist attacks. The order stated that hostile groups, including TTP, BLA, and Daesh, could exploit large public gatherings to incite sectarian unrest.

The order prohibited the assembly of four or more people, display of arms, misuse of loudspeakers, and dissemination of inflammatory material. It also restricted the publication or broadcast of hate speech through social or electronic media.

In view of the deteriorating situation, the University of Punjab announced a one-day closure on Friday, following government instructions. The Punjab Public Service Commission also postponed scheduled examinations for October 11 and 12, stating that new dates would be announced later.

Local administrations across Punjab were directed to ensure compliance with Section 144 and take preemptive action against any gatherings or processions.

Officials said that the government’s approach was focused on containment rather than confrontation. “Our goal is to maintain peace without resorting to force,” one interior ministry source said. “We have learned from past experiences that escalation benefits no one.”

By evening, sporadic clashes continued in parts of Lahore, while convoys of TLP supporters from other cities attempted to join the main procession. Law enforcement agencies remained on high alert, monitoring the group’s movement toward the federal capital.