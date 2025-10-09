SIA, Indian forces raid houses of Hurriyat leaders, activists in IIOJK

SRINAGAR: The New Delhi-controlled State Investigation Agency, assisted by paramilitary and police personnel, carried out massive raids and searches at the residences of Hurriyat leaders, activists and Jamaat-e-Islami members in several areas of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the SIA raided the residence of jailed senior Hurriyat leader Mushtaqul Islam, popularly known as Gugga Sahab, in the Batamaloo area of Srinagar. Islam, who is currently lodged in Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu, has been a staunch advocate of Kashmir’s right to self-determination.

During the raid, SIA personnel harassed the family members and attempted to remove the party office signboard. The family, however, resisted the move, asserting they would not take it down.

The agency also conducted searches at the houses of Hurriyat and Jamaat-e-Islami activists, including Ghulam Hassan Khan and Abdul Ahad Lone, son of Abdul Aziz Lone, in Handwara, Sopore, Rafiabad, Soibug, Chadoora and several other areas across north and central Kashmir.

Similar raids were also carried out in Islamabad and Kulgam districts of south Kashmir, where Indian police and SIA teams targeted individuals linked to Hurriyat organizations and even harassed local SIM card vendors.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the fresh wave of raids, calling it a continuation of India’s repressive campaign aimed at intimidating Kashmiri political workers and crushing the people’s peaceful struggle for freedom.

The APHC said such coercive tactics cannot break the resolve of Kashmiris who continue to resist India’s illegal occupation despite the use of brute force, arbitrary arrests, and systematic harassment.