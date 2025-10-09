Lahore suffocates as air pollution hits dangerous levels

Lahore, one of Pakistan’s largest cities, continues to battle poor air quality, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hovering at 169, categorized as “Unhealthy” by global air quality standards. As of October 9, 2025, the main pollutant in the air is PM2.5, fine particulate matter that can easily penetrate the lungs and enter the bloodstream, posing severe health risks to residents, especially the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing respiratory conditions.

The city’s air quality has worsened significantly over the past few days, contributing to a public health crisis. With an AQI of 169, Lahore ranks among the most polluted cities in the world, trailing behind notorious cities like Delhi, India, in terms of air pollution.

Lahore’s pollution levels have been attributed to multiple factors, including heavy vehicle emissions, industrial activities, the widespread burning of crop residue, and seasonal weather patterns. As winter approaches, the burning of crops in nearby Punjab regions contributes heavily to the smog, with pollutants trapped in the lower atmosphere due to temperature inversion—a weather phenomenon that worsens air quality during colder months.

Traffic congestion in Lahore further exacerbates the problem, with millions of vehicles pumping out harmful emissions daily. Factories and brick kilns, often located on the outskirts of the city, also contribute to the air pollution problem, spewing out smoke and other pollutants into the atmosphere.

The pollution levels in Lahore are causing significant health concerns. The PM2.5 levels in the air are currently 16.1 times the World Health Organization’s recommended guideline, which indicates just how hazardous the situation is. Long-term exposure to high levels of particulate matter is linked to respiratory diseases, heart problems, and aggravated asthma. Vulnerable populations, including children, the elderly, and individuals with chronic illnesses, are at heightened risk.

Authorities have warned residents to avoid outdoor activities, especially physical exertion, and urged them to wear masks when venturing outside. Furthermore, residents are advised to keep windows closed to minimize exposure to polluted air.

To address the worsening pollution problem, the government has been urged to take stronger measures. However, despite efforts like the Punjab Green Development Program and the establishment of air quality monitoring stations, air pollution in Lahore remains alarmingly high.

The city has seen occasional improvements in air quality when favorable weather patterns bring relief, but such instances are rare. The public’s growing awareness of the health impacts of air pollution has led to calls for more immediate and effective action from the government.

Lahore’s battle with pollution is ongoing, and while the government has implemented some solutions, there is a need for a more comprehensive and urgent approach. Public cooperation, including reducing private vehicle use, embracing cleaner fuels, and tighter regulations on industrial emissions, will be critical in tackling the city’s air quality issues.

For now, residents of Lahore must remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to protect their health while awaiting more significant and lasting reforms in the fight against air pollution.