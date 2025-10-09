Hamas, Israel sign ceasefire deal, rekindling hopes for peace in Gaza

GAZA: On October 9, 2025, Israel and Hamas signed a historic ceasefire agreement, marking a significant step toward peace in Gaza. The deal, brokered under the initiative of U.S. President Donald Trump, promises to halt fighting, partially withdraw Israeli forces from Gaza, and free hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

The agreement was finalized after indirect talks in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, and was celebrated by both Palestinians and Israelis. According to the deal, hostilities will cease within 24 hours of the Israeli government’s ratification, and Israeli troops will begin pulling back. Hamas will release the remaining hostages, including all 20 Israeli captives taken during the October 7, 2023 attack, within 72 hours.

While the agreement has been hailed as a breakthrough, the exchange will not include high-profile Palestinian prisoners, such as Marwan Barghouti. Both sides have agreed to continue talks and work toward further steps to solidify peace.

Turkey has emerged as a significant player in overseeing the ceasefire’s implementation, with President Erdogan expressing his country’s commitment to ensuring the agreement’s success. Turkey has been a vocal critic of Israel’s actions in Gaza and has taken a more active role in peace negotiations in recent weeks.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed the agreement, viewing it as a path toward Palestinian self-determination and a potential two-state solution. He urged the international community to seize this opportunity to establish a political framework that ensures lasting peace.

However, challenges remain, including the ongoing need for unrestricted humanitarian aid access to Gaza. The Norwegian Refugee Council has emphasized that any peace plan must address the dire humanitarian situation, with aid groups calling for the resumption of full operations in the region.

This ceasefire marks the second major step toward peace in Gaza in recent weeks, with many hoping it signals a path to a lasting resolution of the conflict.