Gandapur quits as KP CM on Imran Khan’s directive; Sohail Afridi named successor

PTI confirms party founder’s decision amid rising terrorism, internal party tensions, and Aleema Khan row

Gandapur says he is returning ‘Imran’s amaanat’ after serving province amid crises, vows continued loyalty

Salman Akram Raja confirms Sohail Afridi nominated as new KP chief executive

PTI leadership insists there is “no forward bloc,” claims full majority in assembly

PESHAWAR/ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday announced his resignation from office “in compliance with the orders” of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, marking a major political shakeup in the party’s provincial government. PTI’s General Secretary Salman Akram Raja confirmed that Imran Khan had directed Sohail Afridi to assume the role of the new provincial chief executive.

In a post on X, Gandapur said, “In respectful compliance with the orders of my leader Imran Khan, it is my honour to tender my resignation.” He also shared a copy of his resignation letter sent to KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.

In respectful compliance of the orders of my leader, and Founding Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan, it is my honour to tender my resignation from the Office of the Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. When I took over as Chief Minister, the province was faced with a… pic.twitter.com/b43onAVAby — Ali Amin Khan Gandapur (@AliAminKhanPTI) October 8, 2025

“When I took over as chief minister, the province was faced with a dual challenge of financial ruin and the menace of terrorism. Over the last one and a half year, with the support of my cabinet, our party members and workers, and the guidance of Imran Khan, we steered the province to financial stability and countered militancy with resolute courage and decision-making,” the letter stated.

Gandapur added that his administration had initiated “mega projects of nation-building in a province that was militarily categorized as a warzone” and thanked his cabinet, PTI lawmakers, opposition members, and the provincial bureaucracy for their support in navigating “extraordinary challenges of governance.”

“I may not be able to claim I succeeded on all fronts, but I can say with certainty that I served with absolute sincerity to the people of KP and always acted in the best interest of Pakistan,” he said.

‘Returning Imran’s amaanat’

An earlier post on Gandapur’s official Facebook page, later deleted, quoted him as saying, “The role of the chief minister was Imran Khan sahib’s amaanat (entrustment), and as per his order, I am returning his amaanat and submitting my resignation.”

PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram and the party’s official X account also confirmed that Gandapur had resigned “as per Imran Khan’s directive.”

Afridi to be new KP CM

Shortly before Gandapur’s announcement, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja confirmed to reporters in Rawalpindi that MPA Sohail Afridi had been nominated by Imran Khan as the next chief minister of KP.

علی امین گنڈا پور کی جگہ سہیل آفریدی وزیراعلیٰ خیبر پختون خوا ہوں گے، سلمان اکرم راجہ pic.twitter.com/R7VT2KkHx5 — PTI (@PTIofficial) October 8, 2025

“This is correct,” Raja said when asked whether Afridi’s appointment had been decided. “Imran Khan told me the background of this in detail and ordered me to put this before you.”

Speaking later at a press conference, Raja clarified that Gandapur’s exit was not the result of a no-confidence motion but a direct instruction from Imran Khan. “There will be no vote of no-confidence; Imran Khan ordered Ali Amin to resign,” he said, adding that PTI held a “clear majority” in the KP Assembly, which would ensure Afridi’s smooth election as the new chief minister.

“Ali Amin is loyal to the party. Imran Khan has expressed good sentiments for him. There is no reason he will not follow Khan sahib’s order,” Raja said.

Imran concerned over rising terrorism

Raja told reporters that Imran Khan had expressed serious concern over the worsening security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“There is the worst terrorism situation in KP. There have been record incidents this year — lives lost and martyrdoms at a level never seen before,” Raja quoted the PTI founder as saying.

According to Raja, Imran was “very sad” about recent terror incidents, including the deadly attack in Orakzai, and believed that leadership change in KP had become necessary to refocus provincial strategy.

Raja said Imran had been warning for over two years that the federal government’s policies were “very wrong” and that the KP government should have disassociated itself from them.

“He repeatedly said there are three stakeholders in achieving peace — the residents of the tribal areas, the Afghan government, and the Afghan people,” Raja explained. “By humiliating Afghan refugees and casting them out after 40 years of hospitality, we have created hatred that was unnecessary and unforgivable in the eyes of Imran Khan.”

Raja criticised the federal government for failing to maintain effective contact with the Afghan interim setup and said Imran was “disappointed” that the KP government could not distance itself from “misguided federal and security policies” on counterterrorism.

“Khan sahib believes the only way to end terrorism is to look at the issue in its wider context — not through cycles of military action and reprisals,” he said.

‘A new beginning under Afridi’

According to Raja, Imran Khan expected that the new KP administration under Sohail Afridi would mark “a new beginning based on wisdom and mutual understanding.”

Raja said Afridi was expected to hold jirgas and tribal consultations to find “locally owned solutions” to the province’s long-standing security and governance issues.

“Imran Khan has affirmed his intent to adopt better policies at the federal level, and he expects Afridi to guide the federal government on establishing peace in the region,” Raja said. “There was a perception that our provincial government supported the federal government’s misplaced policies. Afridi will distance himself from those policies and clearly say we do not support them.”

Raja denies rift with Aleema Khan

Raja denied reports that the decision stemmed from Gandapur’s recent public dispute with Imran’s sister, Aleema Khan, saying: “Imran Khan expressed good intentions for Ali Amin. He believes it will also be good for Ali Amin to leave the office and re-engage in grassroots politics.”

The clarification came a week after Gandapur and Aleema Khan exchanged allegations, with the chief minister accusing her of trying to create divisions within the PTI.

Aleema had earlier claimed that Gandapur had told Imran Khan that she was attempting to “hijack” the party with the help of the Military Intelligence (MI) and the “establishment.” Gandapur responded in a video statement, accusing Aleema of encouraging vloggers to promote her as the next PTI chairperson.

These exchanges deepened perceptions of growing factionalism within the PTI leadership. Aleema Khan, who has regularly met Imran at Adiala Jail since his imprisonment in August 2023, has played a visible role in party affairs despite lacking an official position.

Earlier tensions and budget dispute

Gandapur’s departure also follows months of internal tension. In June, divisions surfaced when the KP budget was passed unexpectedly at midnight without Imran Khan’s approval.

At the time, Gandapur had said he would seek Imran’s clearance before tabling the budget, but the provincial assembly went ahead and approved it on June 24—bypassing consultations with the jailed party founder.

The move surprised senior PTI leaders including Salman Akram Raja and former finance minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, who said the approval could have been delayed until June 27. Gandapur defended the decision, arguing that postponement could have risked the imposition of governor’s rule in the province.

Gohar: ‘Imran’s instructions final’

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan said in Islamabad that Imran Khan’s instructions were binding and would be implemented without delay.

“Khan’s instructions will be acted on. Ali Amin Gandapur will depart for Peshawar and send his resignation to the governor tomorrow. Everyone will support the PTI government that will be formed as per Khan’s directive,” he said.

Gohar insisted there was no forward bloc in PTI and said the party maintained a two-thirds majority in the KP Assembly with 91 MPAs.

He praised Gandapur’s service, noting that the outgoing CM had “worked day and night for the party and the people of KP” and had already pledged loyalty to Imran Khan’s leadership.

Analysts see Aleema’s influence

Reacting to the shakeup, analyst Shahzeb Khanzada said Aleema Khan appeared to have prevailed in the ongoing internal tussle.

“The differences between Gandapur and Khan aren’t new,” he said, adding that “questions about Aleema’s growing role” had long circulated within PTI.

He noted that reports of Gandapur’s “weakening position” had been consistent in recent weeks and that his relationship with Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan’s wife, had also been strained during her brief release from jail earlier this year.