Disneyland visitor found dead after riding Haunted Mansion attraction

A tragic incident occurred at Disneyland when a woman in her 60s was found unresponsive after riding the Haunted Mansion attraction. Emergency responders were called to the scene after Disneyland security personnel attempted to administer CPR until paramedics arrived.
The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The Anaheim Police Department confirmed there was no indication of any malfunction or operating issue with the Haunted Mansion ride, which resumed shortly after the incident. The Orange County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death. The woman’s identity and place of residence have not yet been released.
The Haunted Mansion, a popular Disneyland attraction that first opened in 1969, combines spooky special effects with storytelling in a slow-moving ride. Currently, the ride is themed for the holiday season as “Haunted Mansion Holiday,” inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, which adds a Halloween-meets-Christmas twist with characters like Jack Skellington, Sally, and Oogie Boogie.
This incident marks the second fatality at a major theme park in recent weeks, with a guest dying at Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe after being found unresponsive on the Stardust Racers rollercoaster less than a month ago.
Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident at Disneyland, and condolences have been extended to the victim’s family.
