CCPO Lahore orders crackdown against ‘Dala culture’

LAHORE: Lahore’s Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Bilal Siddique Kamyana, has issued a strong directive for a crackdown on the growing “Dala Culture” and the public display of weapons in the city. The CCPO emphasized that such practices contribute to intimidation and lawlessness, which undermine public safety.
During a meeting to review the monthly performance of the Civil Lines and Model Town police divisions, Kamyana instructed the DIG (Operations) to initiate targeted operations to address the presence of armed individuals who use firearms to impress or threaten others. The initiative is aimed at curbing the influence of unlawful gun culture and ensuring that weapon displays are eliminated from public spaces.
In addition to tackling weapon-related offenses, the CCPO emphasized the importance of taking strict action against narcotics networks. He directed police officials to trace and dismantle drug supply chains, urging them to show no leniency toward drug dealers. “Tracing their links is crucial for long-term results,” he stressed.
Kamyana also instructed police personnel to improve public service at front desks, ensuring that complaints are handled with promptness and transparency. He emphasized the need for officers to maintain direct contact with complainants to ensure that justice is delivered in a timely and impartial manner.
To combat street crime, the CCPO ordered increased patrolling in hotspot areas and urged the use of the Hotel Eye surveillance software to monitor suspicious movements, which could assist in identifying potential criminals. This comprehensive approach is designed to enhance public safety and restore order to the city.
