14 Indian proxy terrorists neutralized in Khuzdar operation

20 terrorists of Finta al-Hindustan also injured in the operation conducted in Khuzdar’s Zehri area: security sources

Local residents laud security forces, acknowledging their efforts for restoring peace and stability

RAWALPINDI: As many as 14 terrorists linked to “Indian-proxy Fitna al-Hindustan” were killed in fire exchange with the security forces during an operation in Zehri area of Balochistan’s Khuzdar, security sources informed on Saturday.

According to the security sources, “The operation was carried out on the reported presence of terrorists belonging to the Indian proxy, Fitna al-Hindustan, resulting in the killing of at least 14 terrorists, while 20 militants were also injured.”

Residents of Khuzdar’s Zehri area praised the operation, acknowledging the efforts of the security forces in restoring peace and stability to the region, they said.

Sources added that the security forces remain fully committed to eliminating the remaining militants of the Fitna al-Hindustan.

The Zehri operation comes days after security forces killed seven India-sponsored terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in the Sherani district of Balochistan.

According to the ISPR, the security forces conducted an IBO on the reported presence of terrorists belonging to the Indian proxy, Fitna al-Khwarij or the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

“During the operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, seven Indian-sponsored terrorists were sent to hell,” the ISPR added.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday lauded the security forces for eliminating more than 14 terrorists in Khuzdar district.

Earlier, a statement issued on X by state broadcaster PTV News said security forces “foiled an attempt to harass peaceful people in the Zehri area” of the district and destroyed multiple terrorist hideouts during an operation while killing over 14 Fitna al-Hindustan members and injuring over 20.

*فتنہ الہندوستان کے دہشت گرد مسلسل ناکامیوں کے باعث بوکھلاہٹ کا شکار* سیکیورٹی فورسز نے خضدار کے علاقے زہری میں پرامن لوگوں کو ہراساں کرنے کی کوشش ناکام بنا دی سیکیورٹی فورسز نے آپریشن کے دوران دہشتگردوں کے متعدد ٹھکانوں کو کامیابی سے تباہ کیا خضدار میں آپریشن کےدوران… pic.twitter.com/w3bk54yVMu — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) October 4, 2025

In May, the government designated all terrorist organisations in Balochistan as Fitna al-Hindu­stan — a new phrase aimed at framing India’s alleged role in terrorism as a deliberate destabilisation strategy, potentially to galvanise domestic support.

Congratulating the security forces, Naqvi hailed the operation as a “major success”, saying that the nation was “proud of the professional capabilities and courage of the security forces”.

خضدار میں سکیورٹی فورسز نے بھارتی سپانسرڈ دہشتگردوں کے ناپاک عزائم کو خاک میں ملایا۔ وفاقی وزیرداخلہ محسن نقوی

14 سے زائد دہشتگردوں کو جہنم واصل کرنا سکیورٹی فورسز کی بڑی کامیابی ہے۔

قوم کو سکیورٹی فورسز کی پیشہ وارانہ صلاحیتوں اور جرات پر فخر ہے۔ — Ministry of Interior GoP (@MOIofficialGoP) October 4, 2025

He further said: “Security forces are determined to eliminate Indian-sponsored terrorists in Balochistan. The people of Balochistan stand with the security forces. Indian-sponsored terrorists will not be allowed to hide anywhere.”

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti also said operational successes such as the above were “proof that the people of Balochistan and the forces are together grinding the nefarious designs of the country’s enemies into the dust. I am proud of the bravery of my youth and people. Long live Pakistan!”

خضدار کے علاقے زہری میں سیکیورٹی فورسز نے دشمن کے ناپاک عزائم کو ناکام بنا دیا، متعدد دہشت گرد مارے گئے اور ان کے ٹھکانے تباہ ہوئے۔ یہ کامیابیاں اس بات کا ثبوت ہیں کہ بلوچستان کے عوام اور فورسز مل کر وطن دشمنوں کے ناپاک عزائم کو خاک میں ملا رہے ہیں۔ مجھے اپنے جوانوں اور عوام کی… — Sarfraz Bugti (@PakSarfrazbugti) October 4, 2025

Pakistan has lately been witnessing an uptick in terrorist activities, mainly in Khyber Pakistan and Balochistan.

A day ago, security forces killed seven terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the province’s Sherani district.

On Wednesday, four terrorists were apprehended during an IBO in Khuzdar district.

Pakistan has witnessed an alarming 46% surge in overall violence in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, revealed the latest statistics issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), an Islamabad-based Think-Tank.

The country reported at least 901 fatalities and 599 injuries, including civilians, security personnel and the terrorists, in a total of 329 incidents of violence, which also included terror attacks and counter-terror operations.

The CRSS report highlights that by Q3, the ongoing year has proven nearly as deadly as all of 2024, with 2,414 fatalities recorded compared to the entire tally of 2024, which reported 2,546 deaths in total.

Out of the total 901 fatalities in Q3, 516 (57%) were those of the outlaws, whereas there were 385 civilian and military martyrdoms.

The report further reveals that civilian deaths stood at 219 (24%), whereas 166 (18%) security personnel embraced martyrdom.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan — both of which share a porous border with neighbouring Afghanistan — faced the brunt of the terrorism incidents, accounting for more than 96% of the total violence across the country.

KP was the worst-hit region, suffering nearly 71% (638) of the total violence-linked fatalities, and over 67% (221) of the incidents of violence, followed by Balochistan, with over 25% fatalities (230) and incidents (85).

Comparing the Q3 statistics with Q2 (616 fatalities), the report pointed out that KP and Balochistan reported the highest increase in casualties, with 64% (from 390 to 638 fatalities) and 21% (from 190 to 230) surge, respectively.