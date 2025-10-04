NATIONAL

Prime suspect Teefi Butt held in Dubai over Ameer Balaj Tipu murder

By News Desk

LAHORE: In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police have arrested the prime suspect in the murder of political and social figure Ameer Balaj Tipu. The accused, identified as Khawaja Tarif Gulshan, better known as Teefi Butt, was detained in Dubai with the help of Interpol.

According to police officials, legal formalities are underway to extradite Butt to Pakistan, with authorities expecting his transfer to Lahore within the coming days.

Butt was identified as the alleged mastermind behind the killing of Ameer Balaj Tipu, who was shot dead in Lahore earlier this year in a targeted attack. Following the murder, the suspect fled to the United Arab Emirates, prompting Punjab Police to secure a Red Notice through Interpol for his arrest.

Officials described the arrest as a key development in the high-profile case and reiterated their commitment to ensuring that all those involved in Tipu’s murder are brought to justice.

Previous article
First snowfall blankets Babusar Top as winter arrives in the north
Next article
PDMA on alert as India’s water release, heavy rains threaten Punjab’s rivers
News Desk
News Desk

15 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Comment

US-China Technology War: Bad for all 

By: Muhammad Mahad Ali  Technology is the application of scientific knowledge in human life to change and manipulate the human environment. Technology encompasses a wide spectrum...

Trump Doles Out Syria’s Golan Heights to Israel

Armed Forces reaffirm commitment to Quaid’s vision of strong, sovereign, democratic and prosperous Pakistan

Military top brass vows zero tolerance for malicious designs — ‘political or otherwise’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.