Prime suspect Teefi Butt held in Dubai over Ameer Balaj Tipu murder

LAHORE: In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police have arrested the prime suspect in the murder of political and social figure Ameer Balaj Tipu. The accused, identified as Khawaja Tarif Gulshan, better known as Teefi Butt, was detained in Dubai with the help of Interpol.

According to police officials, legal formalities are underway to extradite Butt to Pakistan, with authorities expecting his transfer to Lahore within the coming days.

Butt was identified as the alleged mastermind behind the killing of Ameer Balaj Tipu, who was shot dead in Lahore earlier this year in a targeted attack. Following the murder, the suspect fled to the United Arab Emirates, prompting Punjab Police to secure a Red Notice through Interpol for his arrest.

Officials described the arrest as a key development in the high-profile case and reiterated their commitment to ensuring that all those involved in Tipu’s murder are brought to justice.