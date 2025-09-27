China stands in solidarity with Pakistan in face of devastating monsoon floods

ISLAMABAD: China has pledged an additional 100 million yuan (Rs 3.94 billion) worth of flood-relief supplies to Pakistan after already providing $2 million in emergency aid, underscoring Beijing’s solidarity with its “iron brother” in the face of devastating monsoon floods.
“In addition to the first $2 million of emergency assistance, China will offer additional flood relief supplies worth 100 million yuan RMB, to further support Pakistan’s efforts in disaster relief and reconstruction,” the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad said Friday in a statement on X (Twitter).
The announcement comes as floods since late June have killed over 1,000 people, injured 1,060, displaced well over 2 million, and destroyed farmland and infrastructure, according to the NDMA.
Earlier this month, the embassy stated in another post, “We sincerely hope that all the communities affected by the recent devastating floods recover soon.”
The Chinese side joins hands with our Pakistani iron brothers and sisters to overcome the challenges and try our best to help the affected families rebuild their homes.”
At a regular press briefing in Beijing on September 10, Lin Jian, the spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, reiterated Beijing’s commitment by saying, “Chinese leaders have extended sympathies to Pakistani leaders over the devastating floods.”
“China has provided emergency aid to Pakistan and will offer more assistance in light of Pakistan’s need. We believe under the leadership of the Pakistani government, the Pakistani people will recover and rebuild from the disaster,” he added.
On September 13, a Chinese Embassy delegation led by Charge d’Affaires Shi Yuanqiang visited the National Emergencies Operation Centre at the NDMA, where he assured Islamabad of “full support for its ongoing flood-relief and recovery efforts.”
Chinese aid has already started reaching Pakistan, with the People’s Liberation Army sending 12,000 tents, generators, water pumps and solar systems.
PLA medical camps in flood-hit areas are also providing free medicines and care to displaced families.
