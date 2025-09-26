PM Shehbaz arrives in Washington for key White House talks with President Trump

Premier Shehbaz, Trump to discuss trade, security, and regional stability in ‘high-stakes meeting’

Pakistani premier received a Red-Carpet welcome with full honours at Andrews Airbase

Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir will accompany PM at White House talks

WASHINGTON/ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Washington on Thursday for a much-anticipated meeting with US President Donald Trump — a high-profile engagement expected to reset Pakistan-US ties amid shifting regional dynamics and recent strains in Washington’s relations with New Delhi, state media reported.

State broadcaster PTV reported that the prime minister, accompanied by a delegation, landed at Andrews Airbase where he received a red-carpet welcome from senior US Air Force officials. His motorcade then departed under tight security for the White House, where the meeting with President Trump is scheduled for 4:30pm local time (1:30am PST Friday). Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir is also part of the delegation.

وزیرِ اعظم محمد شہباز شریف کا دورہءِ امریکہ وزیر اعظم محمد شہباز شریف پاکستانی وفد کے ہمراہ امریکی صدر ڈونلڈ ٹرمپ سے ملاقات کیلئے واشنگٹن ڈی سی پہنچ گئے. اینڈریوز ایئر بیس پہنچنے پر وزیرِ اعظم کا ریڈ کارپٹ پر امریکی ایئر فورس کے اعلی عہدیدار نے استقبال کیا. وزیرِ اعظم کا… pic.twitter.com/7cSqD8Wi2m — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) September 25, 2025

According to officials, the two leaders are expected to discuss matters of mutual interest, regional stability, counterterrorism cooperation, trade, and global developments. The meeting comes weeks after Pakistan and the United States finalized a trade agreement imposing a 19% tariff on Pakistani goods, and just days after PM Shehbaz’s extensive engagements at the 80th UN General Assembly session in New York.

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet Prime Minister of #Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif today at 4:30 PM (ET) in the Oval Office, The White House, Washington, D.C., United States (01:30 AM PST). Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) is expected… pic.twitter.com/g5xldEUmIk — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) September 25, 2025

During his UNGA trip, the prime minister attended multilateral summits of the Muslim bloc, held side meetings with international financial institutions, and joined President Trump in discussions with leaders of Muslim-majority countries on the Israel-Gaza conflict.

‘Pak-US ties gradually warming up’

According to a senior US State Department official, the relations between Washington and Islamabad were “gradually warming up” in President Trump’s second term. He stressed that Pakistan’s ties with the US were not linked to its partnership with India, recalling hundreds of millions of dollars in recent US investments in Pakistan’s mineral sector and continued American interest in petroleum exploration.

Since Trump’s return to office in January 2025, relations with India have faced hurdles over visa restrictions, steep tariffs, and US claims of brokering an India-Pakistan ceasefire in May. Analysts note that tensions have pushed New Delhi to recalibrate ties with China.

The official also confirmed Washington was reviewing the recently concluded Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence deal, while noting that counterterrorism and trade remained central to the US-Pakistan dialogue. “We’re working through a number of issues … the president remains focused on advancing US interests in the region, including through engaging Pakistan and its leadership,” he said.

Earlier this year, Trump hosted Field Marshal Munir at the White House — the first time a Pakistani military chief met a US president without senior civilian officials present — a gesture widely seen as recognition of the military’s central role in bilateral relations.

PM Shehbaz meets Bangladesh’s Yunus

Ahead of his Washington visit, PM Shehbaz met Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Prof. Muhammad Yunus in New York. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to building “constructive, forward-looking ties” rooted in mutual respect and regional peace. They also discussed expanding cooperation in trade, regional connectivity, and cultural exchanges.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a bilateral meeting with Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Prof. Muhammad Yunus on the sidelines of 80th Session of UNGA. During the warm and cordial meeting, the two leaders reviewed the current state of Pakistan-Bangladesh bilateral… pic.twitter.com/5GMYZY363W — Prime Minister’s Office (@PakPMO) September 25, 2025

Prof. Yunus welcomed Pakistan’s outreach and underscored the importance of strengthening bilateral trade and cultural linkages, Radio Pakistan reported.