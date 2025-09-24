NATIONAL

Federal government announces free laptops for students

By News Desk

KARACHI: The federal government has announced a major initiative to distribute free laptops to students in Karachi, as part of a new mega project to be launched this December. The laptops will be handed out during an event at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam in Karachi, according to government spokesperson Raja Ansari.

Ansari highlighted that the initiative is part of the federal government’s ongoing commitment to providing resources and facilities for the residents of Karachi. He also mentioned that the government plans to work closely with the Sindh government to ensure the success of various developmental projects in the region.

In addition to the laptop distribution, Ansari revealed that the federal government will be rolling out 22 significant projects worth 334 billion rupees in Karachi. These projects aim to address the city’s various infrastructural and developmental needs.

The spokesperson also praised Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, calling him a good person, and emphasized the importance of cooperation between the federal and provincial governments. He stated that the focus of these efforts is not about political points but about working together for the betterment of the people of Karachi.

