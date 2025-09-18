BISE Lahore announces Class 12th results for 2025 – Check here for details

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has officially announced the results for Class 12th (Intermediate Part-II) on Thursday, September 18, at 10 am.
The overall success rate stands at 60%, with 109,000 out of 180,000 students passing their exams, while 70,000 failed. Notably, 52% of boys did not pass, compared to 70% of girls who were successful.
By institution type, 50% of students from government colleges passed, while 62% from private boys’ colleges were successful. The pass rate among girls was higher, with 72% from government colleges and 80% from private institutions clearing their exams.
In terms of disciplines, the pass rates were as follows:
-
78% in pre-medical
-
76% in pre-engineering
-
47% in arts
-
62% in commerce
-
60% in general science
Students across Lahore and surrounding districts can now access their intermediate Part-II results here.
How to Check BISE Lahore 12th Result 2025:
-
Online: Go to the following BISE link, enter your roll number, and submit.
-
SMS: Send your roll number to 800291 for instant result updates.
-
Helpline: For any assistance, students can contact the board office at +92 42 99200192-197.
Districts under BISE Lahore:
-
Lahore
-
Kasur
-
Sheikhupura
-
Nankana Sahib
What to Do After Receiving Your Result:
-
Download/Print Result Card: Use it for admission and record purposes.
-
Rechecking Option: If you’re not satisfied with your marks, you can apply for paper rechecking within the board’s prescribed deadline.
-
Next Updates: Information about supplementary exams and college admissions will soon be available on the official board website.
