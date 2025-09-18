BISE Lahore announces Class 12th results for 2025 – Check here for details

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has officially announced the results for Class 12th (Intermediate Part-II) on Thursday, September 18, at 10 am.

The overall success rate stands at 60%, with 109,000 out of 180,000 students passing their exams, while 70,000 failed. Notably, 52% of boys did not pass, compared to 70% of girls who were successful.

By institution type, 50% of students from government colleges passed, while 62% from private boys’ colleges were successful. The pass rate among girls was higher, with 72% from government colleges and 80% from private institutions clearing their exams.

In terms of disciplines, the pass rates were as follows:

78% in pre-medical

76% in pre-engineering

47% in arts

62% in commerce

60% in general science

Students across Lahore and surrounding districts can now access their intermediate Part-II results here.

How to Check BISE Lahore 12th Result 2025:

Online: Go to the following BISE link, enter your roll number, and submit.

SMS: Send your roll number to 800291 for instant result updates.

Helpline: For any assistance, students can contact the board office at +92 42 99200192-197.

Districts under BISE Lahore:

Lahore

Kasur

Sheikhupura

Nankana Sahib

What to Do After Receiving Your Result: