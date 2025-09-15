Gandapur says September 27 PTI rally will be decisive for Pakistan

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has declared that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf rally in Peshawar on September 27 will be a decisive moment for the country. Speaking outside Adiala Jail on Monday, he urged workers to show up in large numbers, saying Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa is the party’s heartland and unity is essential.

Gandapur said PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife were facing fabricated cases and that he was denied permission to meet Khan in jail. He warned that blocking meetings with party leadership was creating rifts within PTI and said restrictions could intensify after his remarks.

He stressed that the Peshawar rally would be crucial for PTI’s future. “If we want real freedom, we must remain united,” he said, adding that without strength no negotiations or struggles could succeed. Gandapur asked workers to arrive early if necessary, assuring they would be hosted.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan accused authorities of delaying proceedings in the Toshakhana 2.0 case by presenting false witnesses. She said the charges were politically motivated and that media access to the courtroom remained restricted.

She added that Imran Khan was being denied basic rights, including communication with his children. On broader security concerns, she stressed that militancy in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa could not be addressed by expelling Afghans but required a joint effort by Pakistan, Afghanistan, local tribes, and security institutions.

Aleema called for party unity and urged PTI lawmakers in the province to support Gandapur. She said resistance must continue if constitutional rights and freedoms were denied.