President Zardari to embark on official visit to China from Sept 12-21

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari will pay an official visit to China from September 12 to 21, 2025, at the invitation of the Chinese government, the Foreign Office said in a ‘curtain raiser’ issued on Thursday.

During the visit, the president will travel to Chengdu, Shanghai, and the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, where he will hold meetings with provincial leadership, the FO said.

Talks will focus on strengthening Pakistan-China bilateral relations, with particular emphasis on economic and trade cooperation, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and future connectivity projects. The two sides will also discuss collaboration at multilateral forums, the FO statement added.

The visit reflects the tradition of high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China and highlights the enduring strength of their All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

“It reaffirms mutual support on core issues, advances economic and trade cooperation including CPEC, and underscores their shared commitment to regional peace, development, and stability,” the FO spokesperson added.